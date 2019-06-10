Rio baseball 26th in final NAIA poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Rio Grande climbed three positions to the equivalent of 26th place in the NAIA Baseball Top 25 coaches’ post-season poll.

Head coach Brad Warnimont’s squad tallied 98 points in the balloting of a panel of head coaches representing each of the NAIA conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

The poll was released Wednesday by the national office.

Rio Grande, which finished 39-21 after going 1-2 in the Macon (Ga.) Bracket of the NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round, was among the “Others Receiving Votes” in each of the final six polls.

Tennessee Wesleyan, which was ranked No. 2 in the final regular season poll, finished first after winning the national championship with 498 points and all 18 first-place votes.

National runner-up St. Thomas (Fla.) was second with 482 points, while Science & Arts (Okla.) grabbed third place with 466 points. Both schools jumped four spots from their position in the final regular season poll.

Georgia Gwinnett College remained fourth with 444 points, while defending national champ and previous No. 1 Southeastern (Fla.) University finished fifth with 439 points.

Indiana Tech made the biggest jump on the final list, moving from 23rd place to seventh, while Bryan (Tenn.) had the biggest fall in slipping from 16th to 23rd.

Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) and Hope International (Calif.) were the two newcomers to the poll at No. 19 and No. 25, respectively, while Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) and Arizona Christian dropped off the list.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

