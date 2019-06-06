Hendrick named to all-state team

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Tough crowd.

Despite capturing the program’s first Region IV, Section 1 title since 2016, the Wahama baseball team netted only one selection on the 2019 Class A West Virginia Sports Writers Association all-state teams — as voted on by a select panel of media members throughout the Mountain State.

The White Falcons ended the year with a 24-8 overall mark and defeated Williamstown in 2-of-3 outings to secure the program’s first regional appearance since completing back-to-back championship runs three years ago.

Still, the Red and White mustered only a single selection for their regional resurgence … with senior David Hendrick being the lone representative for the White Falcons.

Hendrick — a previous two-time honorable mention selection — was named a second team outfielder in Class A after a season in which he hit .404 with 40 hits and 15 RBIs. Hendrick also scored a team-best 42 runs while tying for third on the team with 11 extra-base hits.

Lenny Washington of Huntington Saint Joseph was named first team captain, while Tank Smith of Buffalo was chosen as the second team captain.

2019 WVSWA Class A Baseball Teams

FIRST TEAM

P: J.T. Hensley, Sherman; Isaac Van Meter, Moorefield; Hunter Eplin, Huntington St. Joe.

C: Jacob Hoyt, St. Marys.

IF: Thomas Blaydes, Charleston Catholic; Ty Sturm, Parkersburg Catholic; Zach Knight, Ritchie County; Avery Lee, Wheeling Central.

OF: Sam Romano, Notre Dame; Tyler West, Tyler Consolidated; Sam Wykle, Summers County.

UTIL: Lenny Washington, Huntington St. Joe (Captain); Marshall Pile, Charleston Catholic; Cullen Cutright, Williamstown; Blake Watts, Moorefield.

SECOND TEAM

P: Trey Slider, Paden City; Jack Hadley, St. Marys; Adam Murray, Wheeling Central.

C: Eric Williams, Tolsia.

IF: Jordan Dempsey, Fayetteville; Nate Hanshew, Midland Trail; Trin Scott, Cameron; Noah Beter, Huntington St. Joe.

OF: Parker Ross, Charleston Catholic; Tank Smith, Buffalo (captain); David Hendrick, Wahama.

UTIL: Patrick Copen, Parkersburg Catholic; Hayden Baldwin, Moorefield; Tim Thorn, Pendleton County; Elias Gordon, Notre Dame.

SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION

Leewood Molessa (Williamstown), Ciah Kennedy (Ravenswood), Matt Saxon (Paden City), Trent Lynch (Williamstown), Tatem McCloy (Ritchie County), Hunter Hickman (Wirt County), Trenton Frame (Gilmer County), Pat Mirandy (Magnolia), Tanner Lett (Doddridge County), Garrett Collins (Notre Dame), Ethan Hager (Notre Dame), Brent Robinson (Notre Dame), Will Strickland (Charleston Catholic), Sonny Peluchette (Wheeling Central), Angelo Gentile (Wheeling Central), Ryan Cross (Magnolia), Silas McKeever (Magnolia), Gage Huffman (Tyler Consolidated), Jake Rice (Tyler Consolidated), Jessop Broughton (Cameron), Garrett Scott (Cameron), Andrew Patterson (Greater Beckley), Seth Wolfe (Greater Beckley), Garrett Matherly (Greater Beckley), Cy Persinger (Midland Trail), Colin Dempsey (Midland Trail), Max Holland (Fayetteville), Hunter Rinehart (Fayetteville), Chad Ramsey (Greenbrier West), Caleb Harvey (Summers County), Lane Ours (Moorefield), Brent Moran (Moorefield), Derek Hoyt (Moorefield), Matthews Jenkins (Moorefield), Kole Puffenberger (Pendleton County), Grant Evick (Pendleton County), Logan Whetzel (East Hardy), Andrew Tharp (East Hardy), Garrett Collins (Notre Dame), Justin Frazier (Notre Dame), Austin Bailey (Tolsia), Cory Sweeney (Huntington St. Joe).

HONORABLE MENTION

Avery Taylor (Ritchie County), Jake Rice (Tyler Consolidated), Eric Illar (St. Marys), Hayden Swain (Ravenswood), Clayton Thomas (Paden City), Silas McKeever (Magnolia), Gage Huffman (Tyler Consolidated), Landon McFadden (South Harrison), Noah Dyer (South Harrison); Preston Tucker (Buffalo), JW Armstrong (Charleston Catholic), Connor Blakley (Charleston Catholic), JC Custer (Wheeling Central), Kyle Newmeyer (Wheeling Central), Jordan Stackpole (Paden City), Jake Gamble (Magnolia), Caden Cisar (Magnolia), Dylan Seckman (Tyler Consolidated), Aidan Lucey (Cameron), Noah Neely (Cameron), Chase McClung (Greenbrier West), Reece Standard (Greater Beckley), Travis Scarborough (Midland Trail), Alex Miller (East Hardy), Noah Miller (East Hardy), Seth Smith (East Hardy), Zach Colebank (Tucker County), Easton Snyder (Tucker County), Nicholas Hiett (Paw Paw), Megan Brown (Paw Paw), Dylan Moreland (Paw Paw), Carson Stuart (Tolsia), Ethan Varney (Tug Valley).

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

