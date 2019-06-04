To the victors go the spoils.

Wellston swept the special honors while earning a league-best eight selections on the 2019 All-Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division softball team — as voted on by the coaches within the division.

The Lady Rockets (11-1) won the divisional title by a full three games, which led to WHS skipper Jim Hall being named the Coach of the Year.

Senior Ashley Compston was named the Defensive Most Valuable Player, while freshman teammate Jenna Johnston was chosen as the Offensive Most Valuable Player.

Runner-up Alexander (8-4) was next with five selections, while Meigs (7-5) followed with four honorees after placing third overall.

Vinton County (6-6) was fourth and had three selections, while River Valley and Athens both had three choices after tying for fifth with matching 5-7 marks. Nelsonville-York (0-12) had two players chosen to the squad as well.

The Lady Marauders had a pair of repeat selections in senior Taylor Swartz and Breanna Zirkle, while senior Ciera Older and junior Bailey Swatzel each secured their first all-league selections in softball.

All three Lady Raider selections were first-time choices to the All-TVC Ohio squad. The honorees were senior Cierra Roberts, as well as freshmen Brooklyn Sizemore and Grace Hash.

Eleven of the 27 ladies chosen to the 2019 All-TVC Ohio softball team were repeat selections from a year ago.

Swartz and Zirkle were joined on the all-league list again by Compston, Makenna Kilgour and Erica Scott of Wellston; Erin Scurlock, Brooke Casto, Gracie Hill and Jadyn Mace of Alexander; Kaylee Stewart of Athens; and Taylor Shockey of Nelsonville-York.

2019 TVC Ohio Softball team

1. WELLSTON (11-1): Ashley Compston* (Sr) P-1B, Jenna Johnston (Fr) SS-P, Molly Smith (Sr) P-OF, Mya Bouska (Sr) OF, Sydney Spencer (Jr) 3B-C, Makenna Kilgour* (So) 2B, Erica Scott* (Sr) OF.

2. ALEXANDER (8-4): Erin Scurlock* (So) C, Brooke Casto** (So) IF-OF-P, Ashley Cooper (Sr) OF, Gracie Hill* (Sr) P-1B, Jadyn Mace* (So) IF.

3. MEIGS (7-5): Taylor Swartz* (Sr) OF-C; Ciera Older (Sr) IF-C; Breanna Zirkle* (Jr) P-IF, Bailey Swatzel (Jr) 1B-OF.

4. VINTON COUNTY (6-6): Abby Faught (So) P-1B, Breanna Sexton (Fr) C, Kerrigan Ward (Fr) P-1B.

T5. RIVER VALLEY (5-7): Cierra Roberts (Sr) SS, Brooklyn Sizemore (Fr) 3B, Grace Hash (Fr) OF.

T5. ATHENS (5-7): Kaylee Stewart* (Sr) P, Kailyn Sharp (Sr) C, Olivia Tenoglia (Sr) 1B.

7. NELSONVILLE-YORK (0-12): Taylor Shockey* (Jr) 3B-OF, Ryleigh Giffin (Fr) P.

Offensive Most Valuable Player:

Jenna Johnston, Wellston.

Defensive Most Valuable Player:

Ashley Compston, Wellston.

Coach of the Year:

Jim Hall, Wellston.

* — indicates repeat selection.

