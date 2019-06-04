All-TVC Hocking softball team

The 2019 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division softball team — as selected by the coaches from within the nine-team league — has been released, with exactly half of the 34 selections coming from the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

Wahama — which captured the league title with a perfect 16-0 record — led all-teams with seven selections. Lady Falcons senior third baseman Tanner King earned her first all-league selection and was named co-Offensive Most Valuable Player.

WHS seniors Hannah Billups and Maddy VanMatre are repeat selections for the Red and White at second base and catcher respectively. Wahama’s junior pitcher Hannah Rose and sophomore outfielder Emma Gibbs are also repeat selections from last season’s team, while sophomore first baseman Victoria VanMatre and freshman shortstop Lauren Noble are newcomers to the all-league list.

Eastern — which was third in the league with a 12-4 mark — picked up four selections, two of which return from last season. EHS senior second baseman Cera Grueser and sophomore catcher Kelsey Roberts are both repeat selections, with Grueser sharing the co-Offensive Most Valuable Player award with King.

Lady Eagles senior shortstop Mollie Maxon is on the TVC Hocking softball team for the first time since her freshman campaign, while EHS freshman outfielder Megan Maxon made her all-league debut.

Southern — the seventh-place team in the league with a 4-12 record — had a trio of first-time selections in senior pitcher Abby Cummins, senior first baseman Baylee Grueser and junior outfielder Cierra Whitesell.

The Lady Rebels — who were eighth in the TVC Hocking at 3-13 — had one repeat selection, to go with two newcomers. SGHS sophomore pitcher Makayla Waugh is on the list for a second straight campaign, and is joined this spring by sophomore catcher Isabella Cochran and freshman shortstop Lalla Hurlow.

Waterford — which was second in the league standings at 13-3 — earned a pair of special awards, with senior catcher Denise Young earning the Defensive Most Valuable Player, and Doug Baldwin winning Coach of the Year.

Along with the seven repeat selections from the OVP area, Young, Emma Baldwin, Marissa Neader repeat from Waterford, Skylar Moore and Taya Lackey repeat from Trimble, while Hannah McDaniel returns from Belpre.

2019 TVC Hocking Softball team

WAHAMA (16-0): Tanner King (Sr) 3B; Hannah Billups* (Sr) 2B; Maddy VanMatre* (Sr) C; Hannah Rose* (Jr) P; Victoria VanMatre (So) 1B; Emma Gibbs* (So) OF; Lauren Noble (Fr) SS.

WATERFORD (13-3): Denise Young* (Sr) C; Emma Baldwin* (Sr) P; Marissa Neader* (Jr) SS; Cara Taylor (Fr) OF; Alayna Jones (So) 3B.

EASTERN (12-4): Kelsey Roberts* (So) C; Cera Grueser* (Sr) 2B; Mollie Maxon (Sr) SS; Megan Maxon (Fr) OF.

BELPRE (9-7): Hannah McDaniel* (Jr) P/SS; Alyssa Hutchinson (So) P/SS; Dekotah Lemon (So) C/3B; Kaitlin Richards (Sr) OF.

FEDERAL HOCKING (7-9): Alexis Wilkes (Fr) P/OF; Katie Brooks (So) OF; Cheyenne Mayle (Fr) SS/OF.

TRIMBLE (7-9): Skylar Moore* (Sr) P; Taya Lackey* (Sr) C; Briana Orsborne* (Sr) 3B.

SOUTHERN (4-12): Abby Cummins (Sr) P; Baylee Grueser (Sr) 1B; Cierra Whitesell (Jr) OF.

SOUTH GALLIA (3-13): Makayla Waugh* (So) P; Isabella Cochran (So) C; Lalla Hurlow (Fr) SS.

MILLER (1-15): Jace Agriesh (Fr) P; Emma Joseph (Fr) OF.

Co-Offensive Most Valuable Players:

Tanner King (Wahama) and Cera Grueser (Eastern).

Defensive Most Valuable Player:

Denise Young, Waterford.

Coach of the Year:

Doug Baldwin, Waterford.

* — indicates repeat selection.

Wahama senior Tanner King offers at a pitch during the Lady Falcons’ sectional final victory over Ravenswood on May 8 in Hartford, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_6.5-WAH-King.jpg Wahama senior Tanner King offers at a pitch during the Lady Falcons’ sectional final victory over Ravenswood on May 8 in Hartford, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Eastern senior Cera Grueser blasts a ball to left field, during the Lady Eagles’ April 22 game against Federal Hocking in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_6.5-EHS-Grueser.jpg Eastern senior Cera Grueser blasts a ball to left field, during the Lady Eagles’ April 22 game against Federal Hocking in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Wahama’s King, Eastern’s Grueser share Offensive MVP award

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.