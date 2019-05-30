A total of were 10 people — nine players and one coach — from within the Ohio Valley Publishing area were selected to the 2019 Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Southeast District Division IV teams, as voted on by the coaches within the two districts.

Division IV was broken down into east and west, with Southern landing five spots, Eastern claiming four, and South Gallia picking up one, all in the east.

Southern — which heads into the regional tournament with an 18-7 record — picked up both special awards, with one first teamer, two second teamers and one honorable mention.

Fourth-year Tornadoes head coach Kyle Wickline was named East Division Coach of the Year, guiding his club to the Regional tournament for the first time since 2013. Southern senior Billy Harmon was named East Division Player of the Year and claimed a spot on the first team. Harmon — a second team choice last season — is the only local player with previous all-district baseball honors.

Landing on the second team for the Purple and Gold were senior Jensen Anderson and junior Gage Shuler, while senior Ryan Acree was named to the honorable mention portion of the list.

The Eagles — finishing the year at 20-5 with a second straight Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division championship — had one first team selection, two second teamers and one honorable mention.

EHS sophomore Matthew Blanchard was named to the first team, seniors Isaiah Fish and Nate Durst were on the second team, while senior Ryan Harbour selected as an honorable mention.

South Gallia’s lone choice was senior Nick Hicks, who claimed an honorable mention slot.

Portsmouth Clay picked up both special awards in the West Division, with Clay Cottle as Player of the Year and Marc Cottle as Coach of the Year.

East Division IV

FIRST TEAM

Billy Harmon, Southern; Matthew Blanchard, Eastern; Braden Belleville, Waterford; Billy Jones, South Webster; Noah Rossiter, Trimble; Nate Harmon, Dawson-Bryant; Trey Hettich, Miller; Max Hooper, Trimble.

Coach of the Year:

Kyle Wickline, Southern.

SECOND TEAM

Isaiah Fish, Eastern; Jensen Anderson, Southern; Jackson Rowe, St Joe; Gage Shuler, Southern; Nate Durst, Eastern; Tait Matney, Dawson-Bryant; Jude Huffman, Waterford; Gary Brooks, Trimble; Blayton Cox, Miller.

HONORABLE MENTION

Jacob Ruth, South Webster; Jimmy Mahlmeister, St Joe; Kyle Sites, Dawson-Bryant; Chase Wilds, St Joe; Nick Hicks, South Gallia; Brice Robnett, South Webster; Russell Young, Waterford; Ryan Acree, Southern; Ryan Harbour, Eastern; Wyatt Vollmer, Miller.

West Division IV

FIRST TEAM

Clay Cottle, Clay; Dakota Dodds, Clay; Traeten Hamilton, Whiteoak; Tayte Carver, Green; Tanner Kimbler, Green; Kyle Reaves, Manchester; Zach Harless, Whiteoak; Evan Brill, Whiteoak; Elijah McCloskey, Huntington.

Coach of the Year:

Marc Cottle, Portsmouth Clay.

SECOND TEAM

Reece Whitley, Clay; Mason Lehr, Whiteoak; Bryce Penn, Green; Ethan Kammer, Notre Dame; Jaden Jesse, Clay; Tyler Winston, East; Ty Large, Whiteoak; Jacob Calvert, Manchester; Gavin Free, Huntington.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kyle Winston, East; Logan Bell, Manchester; Levi Singleton, Green; Weston Roop, Huntington; Mason Barber, Green; Devin Carroll, Huntington; Ed Webb, Green; Bradley McCleese, Clay; Seth Beeler, Huntington; Shaden Malone, Clay; Nate Snyder, Huntington; Ryan Roberts, Whiteoak; Chase Butler, Whiteoak; Dylan Bailey, East.