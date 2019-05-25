Posted on by

Additional scenes from regional championships


Gallia Academy’s Ryan Donovsky (left) takes a handoff from Ian Hill, during the 4x200m relay at the Region 7 championships at Muskingum University on Thursday in New Concord, Ohio.

Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Eastern sophomore Layna Catlett (center) release the shot put, while teammate Caterina Miecchi (right) watches on, during the at the Region 11 championships at Fairfield Union on Wednesday in Rushville, Ohio.


Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

River Valley senior Eric Weber takes sixth in the discus throw at the Region 7 championships at Muskingum University on Thursday in New Concord, Ohio.


Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Eastern sophomore Ashton Guthrie competes in the 4x800m run at the Region 11 championships on Wednesday in Rushville, Ohio.


Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

RVHS senior Kelsey Brown competes in the shot put at the Region 7 championships at Muskingum University on Thursday in New Concord, Ohio.


Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Eastern junior Mason Dishong launches the discus, during the Region 11 championships at Fairfield Union on Wednesday in Rushville, Ohio.


Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Meigs senior Caroline Roush competes in the shot put at the Region 7 championships at Muskingum University on Thursday in New Concord, Ohio.


Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Meigs senior Kassidy Betzing crosses the finish line in the 100m dash at the Region 7 championships at Muskingum University on Thursday in New Concord, Ohio.


Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

RVHS freshman Kate Nutter (right) hands off to classmate Lauren Twyman (left) in the 4x200m relay at the Region 7 championships at Muskingum University on Thursday in New Concord, Ohio.


Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

GAHS freshman Zoe Smith nears the finish line in the 200m dash at the Region 7 championships at Muskingum University on Thursday in New Concord, Ohio.


Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

