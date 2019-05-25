Region 7 championships open at Muskingum University

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — River Valley is on the board.

The Raiders and Lady Raiders both scored in the opening day of competition at the Region 7 track and field championships on Thursday at Muskingum University.

Gallia Academy and Meigs were both held scoreless on Day 1, but, along with RVHS, advanced runners out of preliminary races and into the finals on Saturday.

The Raiders currently sit in a tie for 17th with Unioto and Cambridge, after a sixth place finish from senior Eric Weber in the discus throw. Weber’s distance of 144 feet, 8 inches came in his third attempt of the day.

The Lady Raiders are in a tie for 13th with Unioto and Fairland, after senior Kelsey Brown claimed seventh in the shot put. Brown’s mark of 34 feet, 3 inches came on her second try and was just 3.75 inches short of the final state qualifying throw.

Meigs senior Caroline Roush finished tied for 13th in the shot put, throwing 31 feet, 8 inches on her final attempt.

The Lady Raiders 4x200m relay team of Kate Nutter, Lauren Twyman, Rakia Penick and Savannah Reese will be back for Saturday’s final after turning in the sixth-best preliminary time, 1:50.42.

Meigs senior Kassidy Betzing — who is already scheduled to compete in the long jump on Saturday — will also be running in the 100m dash final, after posting a mark of 13.03 for the seventh-fastest time on Thursday.

The Blue Angels’ only Thursday competitor, freshman Zoe Smith, will be headed back for the 200m final on Saturday, after the fifth-fastest preliminary time of 26.72.

Gallia Academy senior Cory Call claimed 12th in the long jump at 19 feet, 7 inches on his final leap. GAHS junior Ian Hill was just .9 seconds away from qualifying for the 110m hurdles finals, turning in a time of 16.83. The Blue Devils’ 4x200m relay team of Hill, Call, Ryan Donovsky and Bo Saxson missed the final by 3.09 seconds, posting a time of 1:35.26 on Thursday.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of the opening day of the Region 7 championships at Muskingum University.

GAHS senior Cory Call competes in the long jump at the Region 7 championships at Muskingum University on Thursday in New Concord, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_5.26-GA-Call.jpg GAHS senior Cory Call competes in the long jump at the Region 7 championships at Muskingum University on Thursday in New Concord, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

