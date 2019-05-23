Miecchi advances to state

LANCASTER, Ohio — The streak continues … albeit via overseas.

The Eastern track and field program will be represented at the 2019 OHSAA state meet for a 10th consecutive postseason as exchange student Caterina Miecchi advanced out of the shot put final on Wednesday night during Day 1 of the Division III Region 11 Championships being hosted at Fairfield Union High School.

Miecchi — a native of Italy — will have to wait another week to return to her homeland as the junior earned a spot in Columbus by placing fourth in the shot put final with a throw of 37 feet, 5 inches.

Miecchi’s top-four performance ended up netting five points for the Lady Eagles, who are currently tied with Mount Gilead for 11th place out of 19 scoring girls teams.

Columbus Academy leads the D-3 girls standings through three events with 12 points, while Delaware Christian, Fisher Catholic, Wheelersburg and Peebles are in a four-way tie for second place with 10 points each.

EHS sophomore Layna Catlett also competed in the D-3 shot put event, but missed the finals and placed 11th overall with a heave of 33 feet, 7.5 inches.

The quartet of seniors Ally Durst and Rhiannon Morris, as well as sophomores Ashton Guthrie and Whitney Durst, ended up 15th in the 4x800m relay event with a time of 11:24.97.

The Eagles were a bit of a mixed bag on the boys’ side of Day 1 competition as junior Mason Dishong came away with points, but just missed a state berth by a foot-and-a-half after placing fifth in the discus final with a throw of 143 feet even.

Dishong did, however, net the Green and White four points, which is currently good enough for a tie for 15th place with Leesburg Fairfield.

Mount Gilead lead the D-3 boys standings through four events with 19 points, with Fredericktown (15) and Grandview Heights (13) rounding out the top three positions out of 22 scoring teams.

The Eagles removed themselves from the 4x800m relay to focus on the other events, which did seem to benefit senior Noah Browning in a pair of qualifiers.

Browning posted the fastest 400m dash time and advanced to Saturday’s final with a mark of 50.08 seconds. Browning also had the fourth-best qualifying time in the 200m dash and will race again Saturday with a mark of 23.37 seconds.

The foursome of Browning, junior Michael Leston, and the freshmen duo of Colton Combs and Jayden Evans ended up finishing 14th overall in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:51.88.

The remaining finals of the Division III Region 11 meet will be held on Friday at FUHS, with field events starting at 4:30 p.m.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results from Day 1 of the 2019 Region 11 Track and Field Championships.

Eastern senior Ally Durst (left) leads Carey’s Nellie Bianchi in the first leg of the 4x800m relay at the Region 11 championships on Wednesday in Rushville, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_5.24-EHS-Durst.jpg Eastern senior Ally Durst (left) leads Carey’s Nellie Bianchi in the first leg of the 4x800m relay at the Region 11 championships on Wednesday in Rushville, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Eastern exchange student qualifies in D-3 girls shot put

