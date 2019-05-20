16 locals headed to Region 7 meet

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — After reserving a quartet of regional spots from the first day of the Southeast District meet at Meigs High School, the Ohio Valley Publishing area advanced a dozen more athletes to the Region 7 track and field championships on Saturday.

Fairfield Union was the girls’ district champion with a score of 139.5, 33.5 ahead of Warren in second and 71.5 ahead of Sheridan in third. The Lady Raiders took fifth with a score of 46.5, Gallia Academy was ninth with 31.5, while Meigs was 11th with 29.

The Lady Raiders — who had Kelsey Brown advance with a second place mark in the shot put on Tuesday — earned two more spots in the regional on Saturday.

The RVHS 4x200m relay team of Kate Nutter, Lauren Twyman, Rakia Penick and Savannah Reese was district champion with a time of 1:49.45. Twyman is also headed to the Region 7 meet in the 800m run, after a second place finish and a time of 2:22.36 in the district.

The team of Reese, Nutter, Penick and Twyman came up just shy of a berth in the 4x400m, placing fifth with a time of 4:27.45. Elisabeth Moffett was fifth in the discus throw at 98 feet, 4 inches, and Taylor Huck took fifth in the pole vault at 8 feet, 6 inches for the Lady Raiders.

All-3 of the Blue Angels’ regional qualifiers came from Saturday, as Zoe Smith won the 200m dash with a time of 26.49, Alex Barnes was second in the long jump at 16 feet, 1.75 inches, and Sarah Watts claimed fourth in the 800m run at 2:28.55.

The Lady Marauders — who had one regional ticket after Caroline Roush was fourth in the shot put on Tuesday — will now be represented in four events at the regional.

Kassidy Betzing was long jump champion with a leap of 18-5.5, while taking second in the 100m dash with a time of 12.83. Roush also advanced in with a third place distance of 106 feet, 8 inches in the discus throw.

Sheridan won the boys’ district title with a score of 125.33, just four ahead of Warren in second. Rock Hill and New Lexington were in a tie for third with 70.5 apiece. The Blue Devils were eighth with a team score of 33, River Valley took ninth with 25, while Meigs placed 14th with three.

With GAHS senior Cory Call having already qualified for the regional in the long jump, the Blue Devils claimed two more regional spots on Saturday. Ian Hill will be moving on in the 110m hurdles after a third place finish with a time of 16.01. Hill just missed qualifying in the 300m hurdles, placing fifth with a time of 42.3.

The Gallia Academy relay team Hill, Call, Ryan Donovsky and Bo Saxson qualified for the Region 7 meet with third place time of 1:33.9 in the 4x200m.

The River Valley boys — who had Eric Weber advance in with a third place mark in the discus throw on Thursday — also earned a regional spot on Saturday, as Dylan Fulks was fourth in the 1600m run with a time of 4:54.72.

RVHS just missed two more regional spots, as the relay team of Trevor Simpson, Cole Young, Rory Twyman and Jared Reese took fifth in both the 4x100m and 4x200m with respective times of 46.41 and 1:35.96.

The MHS boys didn’t have a regional qualifier, with all-3 points coming from Matthew Jackson placing sixth in the discus throw on Tuesday.

The Region 7 meet is scheduled for Thursday at Saturday at Muskingum University.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Southeast District championships at Meigs High School.

Gallia Academy senior Bo Saxson, left, takes off after receiving a baton exchange from junior teammate Ryan Donovsky during the 4x200m relay event held at the 2019 Battle for the Anchor on May 6 in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_5.21-GA-Sax-Donov.jpg Gallia Academy senior Bo Saxson, left, takes off after receiving a baton exchange from junior teammate Ryan Donovsky during the 4x200m relay event held at the 2019 Battle for the Anchor on May 6 in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106.