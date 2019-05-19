Wahama ends year at Laidley Field

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s a less than traditional manner, but the Lady Falcons still scored at the state meet.

Wahama mustered only half of a point this past weekend at the 2019 WVSSAC Class A Track and Field Championships held at Laidley Field on the campus of the University of Charleston.

The Red and White managed their only mark of the weekend when sophomore Abbie Lieving tied for sixth place in the high jump, giving the Lady Falcons a final tally of one-half point en route to a 26th place finish.

The Lady Falcons — who had eight individuals competing in six events — have now scored at the state meet two consecutive postseasons after going scoreless the previous four campaigns. Lieving’s final height in the high jump was 4 feet, 10 inches.

Wahama was the last of 26 girls teams to score points at the Class A tournament, which Williamstown won with 108.5 points. Ritchie County was the overall runner-up with 52 points, while Wheeling Central Catholic was third with 48 points.

WHS junior MacKenzie Barr was eighth in the pole vault final with a cleared height of eight feet even, while freshman Lacey Neal placed 10th in the 100m dash with a mark of 13.22 seconds.

Lieving, Barr, Neal and senior Skylar Riffle were 11th overall in the 4x100m relay with a time of 54.36 seconds. Neal, Lieving, and freshmen Michaela Hieronymus and Olivia Brooks ended up 13th in the 4x200m relay with a time of 1:56.93.

Senior Camryn Tyree was 16th in the long jump final with a distance of 14 feet, 2.5 inches. Freshman Tori Sigman did not register a qualifying height in the pole vault final.

Ella Hesson of Williamstown was the top individual scorer in the Class A girls meet with 32.5 points.

The White Falcons had a seven-year scoring streak end this past Friday and Saturday as three boys came up empty in four different events.

Sophomore Aaron Jordan just missed the podium after finishing seventh in the pole vault with a final height of 10 feet, 6 inches.

Sophomore Josh Frye was eighth in the 400m dash (52.73) and also placed 13th in the 100m dash (11.94). Senior Jacob Lloyd was 12th overall in the 800m run with a mark of 2:09.88.

Doddridge County claimed the Class A boys crown with 84.33 points, while Magnolia was just behind in the runner-up spot with 82 points. Ravenswood was third out of 24 scoring teams with 64 points.

Blake Jarrell of Ravenswood was the top individual scorer in the Class A boys meet with 26 points.

The Ripley girls and Spring Mills boys both edged out Wheeling Park for the Class AAA team titles. The Lady Vikings (82) won by two points and the Cardinals (71) won by three points.

Mikah Alleyne of Woodrow Wilson posted 40 points as top point-scorer in the Class AAA girls division, while Chris Barbera of Woodrow Wilson netted 30 points as the top scorer for triple-A boys.

Visit runwv.com for complete results of the 2019 WVSSAC Track and Field Championships held Friday and Saturday at Laidley Field.

