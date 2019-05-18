6th annual Meigs Memorial Challenge coming

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The sixth annual Meigs Memorial Track and Field Challenge is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Farmers Bank Stadium on the campus of Meigs High School.

The yearly event is held as a fundraiser on behalf of the Dennis Boggs/Adam Grim Scholarship fund that awards scholarships to two graduating Meigs High School athletes.

A total of 15 events are held at the meet, which technically kicks off with the Laugh Til The End 5K run/walk at 8:30 a.m.

There are 10 track events and four field competitions as well, which include the 4x800m relay, 110m hurdles, 100m dash, 4x200m relay, 1600m run, 4x100m relay, 400m dash, 800m run, 200m dash, 4x400m relay, discus, long jump, high jump and shot put.

Justin Roush, tournament director of the Meigs Memorial Track and Field Challenge, says he’s hoping this year’s turnout will be the biggest yet — for a variety of reasons.

“We’re hoping to grow this event because we want to look at expanding what we are currently doing, maybe see if we can hand out more than two scholarships every year or even help recipients longer into their education,” Roush said. “At the same time, track and field is a sport that a lot of kids aren’t exposed to at a younger age. It’s a family-oriented event in the spirit of competition, and it all benefits a good cause in the end.

“The neat thing is you can compete against your brother or your dad, or your best friend from high school or childhood. It’s the type of competition that you don’t mind losing in … and it’s even better if you win. It’s all in fun, which is what Dennis and Adam would want in a sporting event honoring their memories.”

The event is open to the public for ages two-and-up, and an individual entry fee of $20 gets each person the chance to compete in up to four events. A team of 15 may also register for $270.

There are six different age divisions for competition, starting at 10-and-under. There are also divisions for 11-14, 15-18, 19-34, 35-49 and 50-and-over.

The first 100 entrants to register before Saturday, May 25, will receive a free t-shirt. To register, download the official registration form on the web at boggsgrimscholarship.weebly.com

Registrations on the day of the event are 7-8:15 a.m. for the Laugh Til The End 5K run/walk, as well as 8:30-9:30 a.m. for the Meigs Memorial Challenge.

A picture from the 2018 Meigs Memorial Track and Field Challenge held at Farmers Bank Stadium on the campus of Meigs High School. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_Boggs-Grim.JPG.jpeg A picture from the 2018 Meigs Memorial Track and Field Challenge held at Farmers Bank Stadium on the campus of Meigs High School. Submitted photo