Point, Wahama 2 wins away

Just like old times.

It’s been three years since Point Pleasant and Wahama made appearances in their respective Region IV baseball tournaments, but the Big Blacks (22-7) and White Falcons (24-6) have both enjoyed numerous successes in getting to where each program currently sits.

Both PPHS and WHS are just one of eight programs remaining in their respective divisions, and each squad is also a mere two wins away from securing a date in the Final Four to be played at Appalachian Power Park a few weeks from now.

All of the regional contests will be played in a best-of-three format on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with the home team in Game 1 also serving as the home team in Game 3 if needed.

Point Pleasant is making its fourth regional appearance under sixth-year mentor Andrew Blain and will take on Scott in the Class AA Region IV tournament, which opens at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Madison.

The Skyhawks (25-5) average 9.7 runs per game and have been shut out only once this season, a 2-0 decision at Hurricane back on May 1.

SHS has produced 11 shutouts this spring as well as a season-best nine-game winning streak in early April before suffering back-to-back losses to George Washington and Charleston Catholic. Scott has also surrendered double-digit runs in only one of its 30 contests.

The Skyhawks went unbeaten in three Section 1 contests, starting with a 4-3 nail-biter against Lincoln County. Scott went on to post consecutive victories over Chapmanville by counts of 10-0 and 8-7 to reach the Region IV championship round.

The Big Blacks average 7.8 runs per outing and have been shut out in three of their seven setbacks. Point Pleasant last appeared in the state tournament in 2012.

Other Class AA regional matchups include: Frankfort (24-5) and Fairmont Senior (18-12) in Region I, Bridgeport (26-7) and Lewis County (14-16) in Region II, and Oak Hill (21-12) and Shady Spring (17-9) in Region III.

Wahama is making its first appearance at the regional level since completing its back-to-back state championship run in 2016, as well as its first Region IV trip under second-year coach Billy Zuspan.

The Class A Region IV tournament opens at 6 p.m. Monday night at Wahama’s Claflin Stadium as WHS hosts Huntington Saint Joseph (19-10-1) in Mason.

The Irish average just over eight runs per game and have been part of eight shutouts this season, with wins coming in five of those outings. HSJHS had to play seven games just to reach the Region IV tournament, going 6-1 overall while winning the final five.

The White Falcons average 8.2 runs per game and have scored at least one run in all 30 of their contests.

Other Class A regional matchups include: Wheeling Central Catholic (20-8) and Ritchie County (20-11) in Region I, Notre Dame (24-9) and Moorefield (23-10) in Region II, and Charleston Catholic (24-8) and Greater Beckley Christian (16-10) in Region III.

Point Pleasant baseball coach Andrew Blain talks with Kyelar Morrow (9) and others during a pitching change in an April 25 baseball contest against Chapmanville in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_5.18-PP-Blain.jpg Point Pleasant baseball coach Andrew Blain talks with Kyelar Morrow (9) and others during a pitching change in an April 25 baseball contest against Chapmanville in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

