Rio Grande Sports Briefs

RedStorm baseball has 7 named RSC Scholar-Athletes

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The 2019 River States Conference Baseball Scholar-Athlete Team includes seven student-athletes from the University of Rio Grande.

Sixty-four individuals, representing each of the 10 RSC baseball schools were represented on the team.

To be named, student-athletes must have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to the current term, participate in baseball and be nominated by their institution.

The RedStorm was represented by seniors Zack Harvey (Kenova, WV) and Conner Melton (Anchorage, AK); along with juniors Dylan Shockley (Minford, OH), Zach Kendall (Troy, OH), Eli Daniels (Minford, OH), Kent Reeser (Miamisburg, OH) and Trey Meade (Seaman, OH).

Midway (Ky.) University had a conference-high nine team members named.

RedStorm Softball puts 9 on RSC Scholar-Athlete Team

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Nine members of the University of Rio Grande softball team have been named to the 2019 River States Conference Softball Scholar-Athlete Team.

A total of 72 student-athletes, representing nine different schools, were recognized.

To be eligible, honorees, must have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to the current term, participate in softball and be nominated by their institution.

Rio Grande was represented by senior Kelsey Conkey (Minford, OH); juniors Michaela Criner (Bremen, OH), Lexi Philen (Tallmadge, OH) and Brooke Hoffman (Columbus Grove, OH); and sophomores Raelynn Hastings (Commercial Point, OH), Mary Pica (Minford, OH), Shelby Schmitt (Fairfield, OH), Clara Janofa (Salem, OH) and Jessica Sargent (Pataskala, OH).

Carlow (Pa.) University had a conference-high 10 team members named.

Rio lands 5 on RSC Men’s Track Scholar-Athlete list

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Five student-athletes from the University of Rio Grande were among 49 recognized by the River States Conference for inclusion on the Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete Team.

To be eligible, student-athletes must have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to the current term, participate in men’s outdoor track and field and be nominated by their institution.

Representing the RedStorm on the list were juniors Adam Champer (Malvern, OH), Daniel Everett (Fletcher, OH) and Ethan Greenawalt (Orlando, FL), along with sophomore Mohamed Farah (Galloway, OH) and Isaiah Lester (Gallipolis, OH).

There were 10 different RSC schools represented on the team.

Point Park (Pa.) University led the conference with eight team members named.

RedStorm places 6 on RSC Women’s Track Scholar-Athlete list

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Six student-athletes representing the University of Rio Grande were among the 60 recognized by the River States Conference with inclusion on the Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete Team.

To be eligible, honorees must have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to the current term, participate in outdoor track and field and be nominated by their institution.

The RedStorm’s list of honorees included seniors Lucy Williams (Athens, OH), Taylor Grubb (Thornville, OH) and Alexis Johnson-Schoolcraft (Mercerville, OH); juniors Natalie Seeberg (Urbana, OH) and Kelsey Miller (Georgetown, OH); and sophomore Rachael Barber (Ashland, KY).

All 11 RSC women’s outdoor track and field schools were represented on the team.

Carlow (Pa.) University and Point Park (Pa.) University tied for the conference high with 10 team members each.

Rio’s Sheets named RSC Scholar-Athlete

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The 2019 River States Conference Men’s Golf Scholar-Athlete team includes 34 honorees representing nine different RSC schools.

The University of Rio Grande was represented on the list by Logan Sheets, a junior from Bidwell, Ohio.

To receive the award, student-athletes must have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to the current term, participate in RSC men’s golf and be nominated by their institution.

West Virginia University Institute of Technology led the conference with eight members named.