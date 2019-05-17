Locals faring well at districts

Fifteen athletes from the Ohio Valley Publishing area have already secured regional berths after the first day of action at the 2019 Southeast District track and field championships being held at Meigs High School and Southeastern High School.

River Valley, Gallia Academy and Meigs each have at least one regional qualifier after Tuesday’s opening day of Division II competition at MHS.

RVHS senior Eric Weber advanced to the D-2 regionals after placing third in the discus final with a heave of 144 feet, 9 inches. GAHS senior Cory Call was also moved on by placing third in the long jump final with a leap of 20 feet, 4.75 inches.

Gallia Academy junior Ryan Donovsky just missed the cut in the long jump final by finishing fifth with a distance of 20 feet, 2.75 inches. The RVHS quartet of Rory Twyman, Dylan Fulks, Brandon Call and Caleb McKnight also missed out on regionals by placing fifth in the 4x800m relay (9:02.40).

Warren leads the D-2 boys competition through four events with 25.33 points, with Chesapeake (21) and Rock Hill (18) rounding out the top three positions out of 14 scoring teams.

The Blue Devils are currently sixth with 13 points, while the Raiders (10) and Marauders (3) respectively sit eighth and 11th overall.

Both Meigs and River Valley landed a regional qualifier in the D-2 girls shot put final. RVHS senior Kelsey Brown was second overall with a throw of 34 feet even, while MHS senior Caroline Roush was fourth with a heave of 32 feet, 8.5 inches.

Warren leads the D-2 girls competition through three events with 27 points, while Fairfield Union (20) and Fairland (12) round out the top three positions from 11 scoring teams.

The Lady Raiders are currently sixth with eight points, while the Lady Marauders are tied with both South Point and Sheridan for eighth place with five points. The Blue Angels are 11th overall with 4.5 points.

The Eastern girls are off to a hot start in the Division III meet being held at Southeastern High School as the Lady Eagles currently lead the standings through three events with 22 points.

Wheelersburg sits second out of 17 scoring teams with 15.5 points, while Federal Hocking is third with 12 points.

Southern and Rock Hill are tied for 11th place with four points, while South Gallia has yet to score in the D-3 meet.

Junior Caterina Miecchi and sophomore Layna Catlett both qualified for regionals in the shot put after earning respective finishes of second and third. Miecchi threw for 36 feet, 11.25 inches and Catlett went for 35 feet, 7.5 inches.

The quartet of Ally Durst, Rhiannon Morris, Ashton Guthrie and Whitney Durst also qualified in the 4x800m relay with a runner-up time of 10:56.74.

Southern junior Baylee Wolfe just missed the cut in the long jump final as a tiebreaker reduced her to fifth place with a cleared height of 4 feet, 10 inches.

The Southeastern boys currently lead the D-3 North Division with 23 points, while Minford (21) and Belpre (18) round out the top three positions out of 14 scoring teams.

Eastern is fourth overall with 16 points, while the Rebels and Tornadoes are tied for 12th place with four points each.

EHS junior Mason Dishong has the area’s only district championship thus far after winning the discus with a heave of 140 feet, 4 inches.

The Eagle quartet of Nick Browning, Bryce Newland, Colton Combs and Noah Browning also secured a regional berth by placing third in the 4x800m relay with a mark of 8:53.41.

SHS senior David Dunfee just missed the cut in the discus after placing fifth with a throw of 121 feet even. SGHS junior Kyle Northup also missed a regional spot in the long jump after finishing fifth with a distance of 18 feet, 3 inches.

The Division III meet at Southeastern High School resumes Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

The Division II meet at Meigs High School starts up again at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Southeast District track and field championships being held at Southeastern and Meigs high schools.

Southern junior Baylee Wolfe clears the bar in the high jump, during the River Valley Open on April 2 in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_5.19-SHS-Wolfe.jpg Southern junior Baylee Wolfe clears the bar in the high jump, during the River Valley Open on April 2 in Bidwell, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

OVP area sending 15 to regionals after Day 1 events

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

