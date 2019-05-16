Sherman ousts Lady Falcons, 7-0

SETH, W.Va. — The wrong time to lay your first egg.

The Wahama softball team had its magical 2019 campaign come to a close on Wednesday night during a 7-0 setback to host Sherman in the championship game of the Class A Region IV tournament in Boone County.

The visiting Lady Falcons (27-3) mustered four hits and only had two baserunners get into scoring position as the Lady Tide (30-4) were near perfect in earning a return trip to the state tournament.

The Maroon and Gold built a 2-0 lead through three complete, then tacked on a pair of scores in both the fourth and fifth frames before adding another run in the sixth for a 7-0 advantage. The Red and White also had their final 10 hitters retired in order.

Autumn Thompson helped her own cause by producing the eventual game-winner with a leadoff homer to center in the bottom of the first, then Katlyn Jenkins scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Sydnee Ferrell for a 2-0 edge through three complete.

Haylee Clendenin tripled home both Cloey Toney and Autumn Thompson with one away in the fourth for a 4-0 advantage.

Haylea Skeens doubled and scored one batter later on a Chelsea Thompson single, then Thompson came around on Zoie Hess groundout for a six-run cushion. Clendenin singled home Toney with one away in the seventh to complete the scoring.

The Lady Falcons — who averaged 12 runs per game coming into the finale — were held scoreless for the first time all season long. The unbeaten Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division champions won 19 games by mercy-rule this season, yet failed to reach double digits in their final five outings.

Sherman outhit the guests by an 11-4 overall margin and also played an error-free game, while Wahama committed two errors in the setback. SHS stranded six runners on base, while the Red and White left five on the bags.

Autumn Thompson was the winning pitcher of record after allowing four hits and zero walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out eight. Hannah Rose took the loss after surrendering seven earned runs, 11 hits and three walks over six frames while fanning one.

Emma Gibbs, Tanner King, Hannah Billups and Victoria VanMatre had a hit apiece for the Lady Falcons.

Toney paced Sherman with three hits, while Clendenin, Jenkins and Skeens each produced two safeties. Both Thompsons also added a hit apiece to the winning cause, while Clendenin knocked in a game-high three RBIs.

It was the final softball game for seniors Hannah Billups, Emily VanMatre, Maddy VanMatre, Tanner King and Madi Grinstead in the Red and White.

Wahama head softball coach Chris Noble, wearing cap, talks with his troops following a Game 1 loss to Sherman in the Class A Region IV tournament on May 14 in Hartford, W.Va.

