Jackets sting Wahama, 11-1

MASON, W.Va. — Pitching and defense were the story again, only this time it came in a reversal of fortunes.

The Wahama baseball team was limited to three hits and never led on Wednesday night as visiting Williamstown forced a decisive Game 3 with an 11-1 victory in a Class A Region IV, Section 1 contest at Claflin Stadium in Mason County.

The top-seeded White Falcons (23-6) — who defeated these same Yellow Jackets (22-9) last Thursday by a 3-2 count — found themselves in a tightly-contested 2-1 hole through three complete, but second-seeded Williamstown countered with nine unanswered runs the rest of the way.

The Maroon and Gold padded their lead with three runs in the top of the fourth and then added another in the fifth for a 6-1 advantage, then erupted for five more scores in the top of the seventh to complete the double-digit outcome.

The Red and White — who managed only one hit after the second inning — dropped just their second home decision in 16 outings this spring.

The White Falcons will again host Williamstown on Thursday night in a winner-take-all matchup at Claflin Stadium, with the winner of the 6 p.m. contest moving on to regional play.

A walk, a pair of errors and a double ultimately allowed the Jackets to secure a permanent lead as Cullen Cutright and Brady Ankrom both came plateward for a 2-0 edge in the top of the second.

Tyler Bumgarner reached on a two-out error, then advanced to second on a wild pitch before coming around to score on a Jacob Fisher single for a 2-1 deficit through two complete.

Williamstown began pulling away in the fourth as Cutright scored on a one-out single by Austyn Smith, then Smith and Baylor Haught both came home on an error that made it 5-1 through four full frames.

Ankrom was hit by a pitch with one away in the fifth, then John Barkley doubled in Ankrom for a comfortable 6-1 advantage.

The Jackets sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the seventh, which resulted in five runs on six hits and a walk while increasing the lead out to 10 runs. Wahama went down in order in the home half of the seventh to wrap things up.

Williamstown outhit the hosts by a sizable 14-3 overall margin and also committed two of the five errors in the contest. The guests stranded nine runners on base, while Wahama left five on the bags and had only two runners get past first base.

Leewood Molessa was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one unearned run, three hits and one walk over seven innings while striking out nine. Tanner Smith took the loss after surrendering five runs (one earned), five hits and four walks over four frames while fanning four.

Cooper Peters led Wahama with two hits, with Fisher providing the other safety to go along with one RBI.

Molessa, Cutright, Haught, Smith and Ryan Brown had two hits apiece for Williamstown, while Ankrom, Trenton Lynch, John Barkley and Ethan Tawney provided a safety each. Smith also drove in a team-best two RBIs.

Wahama senior Cooper Peters, right, relays a throw to shortstop Tanner Smith (5) from left field during Wednesday night’s Class A Region IV, Section 1 contest against Williamstown at Claflin Stadium in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_WAH-Peters-1.jpg Wahama senior Cooper Peters, right, relays a throw to shortstop Tanner Smith (5) from left field during Wednesday night’s Class A Region IV, Section 1 contest against Williamstown at Claflin Stadium in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Wahama senior Jonathon Frye (32) successfully applies a tag to a Williamstown baserunner during Wednesday night’s Class A Region IV, Section 1 contest at Claflin Stadium in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_WAH-Frye-2.jpg Wahama senior Jonathon Frye (32) successfully applies a tag to a Williamstown baserunner during Wednesday night’s Class A Region IV, Section 1 contest at Claflin Stadium in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Wahama freshman Ethyn Barnitz swings at a pitch during Wednesday night’s Class A Region IV, Section 1 contest against Williamstown at Claflin Stadium in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_WAH-Barnitz.jpg Wahama freshman Ethyn Barnitz swings at a pitch during Wednesday night’s Class A Region IV, Section 1 contest against Williamstown at Claflin Stadium in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Wahama senior Jacob Fisher relays a throw back to the infield during Wednesday night’s Class A Region IV, Section 1 contest against Williamstown at Claflin Stadium in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_WAH-Fisher-2.jpg Wahama senior Jacob Fisher relays a throw back to the infield during Wednesday night’s Class A Region IV, Section 1 contest against Williamstown at Claflin Stadium in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

