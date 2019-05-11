Rebels’ Nick Hicks signs with Rio basketball

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — A chance to make up for lost time.

On April 25 at South Gallia High School, senior Nick Hicks signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Rio Grande men’s basketball team.

Hicks — who played just one varsity season for the Rebels — talked about the opportunity in front of him and thanked those who have helped to reach this point.

“It means a lot to me,” Hicks said. “Since I was a kid, I’ve really strived to be great at basketball, I’ve really worked at it. It’s been a life-long dream for me to play college basketball, and I’m glad that Coach (Corey) Harris and Coach Cal (Cistaro) gave me the opportunity to continue that. I’m glad that I get to stay close to my family and friends. The thing I’m looking forward to the most is getting with the team and coaches, and trying to work my way up to the varsity level.

“I’d definitely like to thank my mom for believing in me. I’d also like to thank Coach (Kent) Wolfe, he was hard on me all-year, but if I had a bad game or a bad play, he just stuck with me. We were always on the same page, he made sure I always knew that I was doing a good job, he always encouraged me.”

In his lone season, Hicks averaged 9.8 points per game and helped the Rebels to a 14-10 record. The 5-foot-10 point guard also recorded team-highs of 3.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game, while helping the squad finish in a tie for fifth in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division, at 8-8.

For his efforts, Hicks was named to the TVC Hocking first team, as well as the all-district special mention list.

Second-year Rebels head basketball coach Kent Wolfe noted that the thing Hicks will be remembered for at South Gallia can’t be found on a stat sheet.

“What we’re going to miss from him is leadership,” Wolfe said. “When he came on the floor, everybody else picked up their game. He was a vocal leader, it didn’t matter how big they were, if they weren’t working hard and getting after it, he was always there. His game got so much better toward the end of the year, I think he had a stretch of 12 straight games where he was in double digits. The last game, he kept us in the Trimble game, he had 18. I’m glad to see him going to Rio Grande.”

Hicks — who plans on an education major at Rio Grande and hopes to coach in the future — holds a 3.5 grade-point average at SGHS and also has a varsity letter in baseball.

On April 26 at SGHS, senior Nick Hicks signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Rio Grande men's basketball team.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

