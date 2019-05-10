Wahama sending 10 to state

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Still in double digits.

The Wahama track and field programs collectively produced 10 state qualifiers in 10 different events on Thursday night at the 2019 Class A Region IV championships hosted by Parkersburg South High School in Wood County.

The Lady Falcons had five top-three efforts en route to final tally of 46 points and a fourth place finish in the girls competition, while the White Falcons earned a single event crown while scoring 26 points for sixth place in the boys meet.

Each squad also earned at least one at-large berth apiece on their way to Laidley Field next weekend.

Williamstown dominated the Region IV meet as the Yellow Jackets posted a winning score of 166 points, while the Lady Jackets finished the evening with 228.5 points. The Ravenswood boys (134) were second out of 10 scoring squads and the Buffalo girls (109) were second out of 10 scoring teams.

Hannan did not advance anyone past the regional level, but each squad did come away with points at the Region IV meet. The Wildcats (4) and Lady Cats (3) each finished 10th in their respective competitions.

The Lady Falcons had seven athletes advance to state in six different events, with only one of those coming as part of at-large berth. WHS also secured four runner-up efforts, with half of those coming in relay events.

The quartet of Skylar Riffle, Lacey Neal, Abbie Lieving and MacKenzie Barr placed second in the 4x100m relay with a time of 56.32 seconds. Neal, Lieving, Michaela Hieronymus and Olivia Brooks were also second in the 4x200m relay with a mark of 1:58.75.

Barr was the pole vault runner-up with a cleared height of 7 feet, 6 inches. Lieving also qualified in the high jump after losing a tiebreaker and finishing second with a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches.

Neal was third overall in the 100m dash with a mark of 13.50 seconds. Camryn Tyree earned the at-large berth by placing fifth in the long jump with a distance of 14 feet, 3 inches.

The Hannan quartet of Lauren Edmonds, Adrionna Porter, Alexis Lowe and Madison Gill placed fifth in the 4x200m relay (2:11.32) for the Lady Cats’ top overall finish.

The White Falcons will have three competitors in four events, with Josh Frye earning a pair of at-large bids in both the 100m (12.09) and 400m (53.75) dashes after fourth place efforts.

Aaron Jordan came away with the Red and White’s lone event championship after winning the pole vault with a cleared height of 10 feet even.

Jacob Lloyd also placed fourth and earned an at-large spot in the 800m run with a time of 2:08.09.

Jordan Fitzwater accounted for all of Hannan’s team tally after placing fourth in the 110m hurdles with a mark of 17.98 seconds. Fitzwater was fifth a year ago in the same event, but did not qualify again for an at-large spot.

The 2019 WVSSAC Track and Field Championships will be held May 17-18 at Laidley Field in Charleston.

Visit runwv.com for complete results of the 2019 Class A Region IV track and field championships held at Parkersburg South High School.

Wahama sophomore Aaron Jordan clears the bar on an attempt in the pole vault event at the 2019 Meigs Open held on May 7 at Farmers Bank Stadium in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_WAH-Jordan.jpg Wahama sophomore Aaron Jordan clears the bar on an attempt in the pole vault event at the 2019 Meigs Open held on May 7 at Farmers Bank Stadium in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.