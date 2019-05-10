Marietta girls, Athens boys win Meigs Open

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — No rain, but still plenty of cats and dogs.

The Marietta Lady Tigers and Athens Bulldogs topped a field of 12 teams — including seven locals — at the Meigs Open on Tuesday.

Marietta won the girls team title with a score of 139, 10.17 ahead of Athens in second. Warren was third at 121.33, followed by Vinton County at 74.33. The Lady Raiders and Lady Eagles tied for fifth with 59 apiece, while the Lady Marauders were seventh with 27, just .5 ahead of Wahama in eighth. The Lady Tornadoes were ninth with 16, followed by Ohio Valley Christian with six, Wellston with three and South Gallia with two.

The Lady Raiders had five top-3 finishes, including one champion, with Lauren Twyman winning the 800m run with a time of 2:28.25.

The RVHS relay team of Twyman, Akira Gilbert, Rakia Penick and Savannah Reese was second in the 4x200m with a time of 1:52.72, while the 4x400m squad of Reese, Penick, Twyman and Kate Nutter was third with a time of 4:26.69.

Reese was third in the 400m dash with a time of 1:04.21 for RVHS, while Taylor Huck was third in the pole vault at 8-00.

The Lady Eagles had a pair of top-3 finishes, with Caterina Miecchi taking second in the shot put at 34-4.25, and the 4x800m relay team of Ally Durst, Rhiannon Morris, Ashton Guthrie and Whitney Durst taking third at 11:00.31.

Both of the Lady Marauders’ top-3 finishes came in the form of gold medals, as Kassidy Betzing posted a time of 13.07 in the 100m dash and a mark of 18-00 in the long jump.

The Lady Falcons also had two top-3 finishers, with Abbie Lieving winning the high jump at 5-00, and Lacey Neal taking third in the 100m dash at 13.49.

The Lady Tornadoes’ lone top-3 finish came from Sydney Roush, who was third in the 800m run with a time of 2:33.18.

Neither OVCS or SGHS had a top-3 finisher in the girls competition. The Lady Defenders were led by Leticia Araujo, who was sixth in both the 100m dash and the long jump. Meanwhile, the Lady Rebels’ only points came from the 4x800m relay team of Cara Frazee, Olivia Johnson, Jessica Luther and Emma Shamblin, which took ninth.

The Athens boys’ winning total of 166 was 11 ahead of Warren in second and 85 ahead of Vinton County in third. The Raiders were in fourth with 58, followed by Marietta at 54.5 and Eastern at 45. The host Marauders were seventh with 23, two ahead of South Gallia in eighth and three ahead of Wellston in ninth. The Tornadoes were 10th at 17.5, Wahama was 11th with 13, while OVCS rounded out the 12-team field with two.

The Raiders had five top-3 finishes, including a pair of relay teams. The RVHS 4x800m team of Rory Twyman, Dylan Fulks, Brandon Call and Caleb McKnight posted a third-place time of 9:10.11, while the 4x400m squad of McKnight, Call, Twyman and Trevor Simpson was third with a time of 3:41.26.

Eric Weber was the top-finishing Raider, taking second in the discus throw at 138-6. Cole Young was third in the high jump at 5-6, while Cole Thaxton claimed third in the shot put at 41-6.5.

The Eastern boys had a trio of top-3 finishes, including one championship. Noah Browning won the 400m dash with a time of 50.08, while taking third in the 100m dash at 11.57. Mason Dishong was third in the discus throw with a distance of 132-5 for EHS.

Leading the hosts, Matthew Jackson won the discus throw with a distance of 140-2, while taking second in the shot put at 41-9.75.

The South Gallia and Southern boys teams had one top-3 finish apiece, both in the high jump. SGHS junior Kyle Northup was first in the event at 6-4, while Tornadoes senior Brody Dutton was second at 5-8.

Neither Wahama or Ohio Valley Christian had a top-3 finisher in the boys competition. Aaron Jordan led the White Falcons with a fourth place mark in the pole vault, while Andrew Dubs was seventh in the long jump to lead the Defenders.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Meigs Open.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.