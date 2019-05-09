Sissonville outlasts Lady Knights, 1-0

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — They missed their chances.

The Point Pleasant softball team stranded runners in scoring position in each of the first three frames, then were ultimately never in that position the rest of the way as host Sissonville held on for a 1-0 victory Wednesday night in a Class AA Region IV, Section 1 loser’s bracket final in Kanawha County.

The second-seeded Lady Knights (16-8) outhit the top-seeded Lady Indians (24-6) by a 6-2 overall margin, but the guests produced only one safety beyond the third inning of play.

PPHS had its best offensive opportunity in the top of the first as a two-out double by Rylee Cochran pushed Tayah Fetty over to third base. SHS, however, needed 10 pitches to strikeout the next batter while getting out of the inning unscathed.

Julia Parsons had a one-out single in the second and was stranded at second base, then Fetty and Emma Harbour were left at first and second with one away in the third. The Lady Knights then had 13 straight batters retired before Kit Stroud singled with two away in the seventh.

SHS, on the other hand, used an Emma Meade leadoff walk and a three-base error in the bottom of the first to secure all of the offensive output on the evening. The hosts also stranded runners in scoring position in the third and fourth frames before having their final nine hitters retired in order.

Point Pleasant stranded six runners on base, while the hosts left four on the bags. The guests committed the only error of the contest.

Madison Legg was the winning pitcher of record after allowing six hits and zero walks over seven scoreless inning while striking out nine. Madilyn Keefer took the loss after surrendering one earned run, two hits and two walks over six frames.

Fetty led the Lady Knights with two hits, followed by Harbour, Cochran, Parsons and Stroud with a safety apiece.

Jenna Thomas and Gracelynn Hill had the lone hits for Sissonville.

After making it to regionals for a dozen consecutive postseasons, Point Pleasant has now been eliminated in sectional play in each of the last two years.

The Lady Knights will not lose any of their current roster to graduation.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

