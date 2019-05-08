Blue Angels edge Eastern, 6-5

CENTENARY, Ohio — One more win for the home fans.

Playing on its home field for the final time this spring, the Gallia Academy softball team picked up a 6-5 non-conference victory over Eastern on Tuesday in Gallia County.

The Blue Angels (11-12) went up 3-0 with two outs in the bottom of the first inning, with an RBI double by Bailey Meadows and a two-run double by Preslee Reed.

Eastern (12-7) was held off the board for the first four frames, but took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth, as Mollie Maxon hit a two-run double in between RBI singles from Megan Maxon and Kelsey Roberts.

Gallia Academy, however, regained the edge in the bottom of the inning, with an RBI single by Aubrey Unroe and a sac-fly from Abby Hammons.

An RBI single by EHS senior Kelsey Casto tied the game at five in the top of the sixth, but GAHS went ahead 6-5 on a Malerie Stanley sac-fly in the bottom half of the inning. Eastern left the potential tying run at second base in the top of the seventh and fell by a 6-5 count.

Hunter Copley was the winning pitcher of record in 6.1 innings for Gallia Academy, striking out five batters and walking two, while allowing five runs, four earned, on seven hits. Meadows claimed the save, striking out one batter in .2 scoreless, hitless innings.

Tessa Rockhold took the pitching loss in a complete game for the guests, striking out five and walking two, while giving up six runs, four earned, on seven hits.

Leading GAHS at the plate, Unroe was 2-for-2 with a run scored and a run batted in, while Alex Barnes went 2-for-3 and scored a game-best two runs. Reed doubled once and drove in two runs for the victors, Meadows doubled once, scored once and drove in one run, while Copley singled once and scored once. Stanley earned in RBI in the win, while Chasity Adams came up with a run.

Mollie Maxon led the Lady Eagle offense, doubling once, scoring one and driving in a team-best two runs. Casto, Roberts, Megan Maxon, Kennadi Rockhold, Baylee Haggy and Ally Barber each singled once in the game, with Maxon, Haggy and Rockhold each scoring once, and Roberts, Maxon and Casto each earning an RBI.

The hosts committed two errors and stranded five runners on base, while Eastern had three errors and seven runners stranded.

Gallia Academy is set to wrap up its season on Wednesday at Chillicothe. Next for the Lady Eagles, the Division IV sectional final on their home field against Belpre on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

