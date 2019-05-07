Pike Eastern eliminates Lady Rebels, 5-2

BEAVER, Ohio — The Lady Rebels scored first and last, but the middle part ultimately caught up with them.

Host Pike Eastern led 3-1 after an inning of play and ultimately cruised to a 5-2 victory over the South Gallia softball team on Monday night in a Division sectional semifinal contest in Pike County.

The visiting Lady Rebels secured their only lead of the night in the top of the first as Lalla Hurlow delivered a one-out single that plated Makayla Waugh.

The seventh-seeded Lady Eagles, however, tied the game with an error that allowed Hatfield to score, then Carroll blasted a two-run homer with one away to secure a permanent lead of 3-1 through a single frame.

Southworth singled in Hatfield in the bottom of the fifth for a 4-1 edge, then Helton doubled home Greene in the sixth for a four-run contest.

The 10th-seeded Lady Rebels got another RBI-single from Hurlow in the seventh as Isabella Cochran scored to close to within 5-2, but the Red and Gold was unlucky the rest of the way.

Pike Eastern advances to face second-seeded Symmes Valley in Willow Wood for a sectional final contest at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The difference came down to making good on opportunities. SGHS stranded 10 runners on base, including a pair in the second, fourth and seventh frames. EHS left just four runners on the bags.

The Orange and Brown outhit the guests by a slim 9-8 overall margin and also committed only one of the four errors in the contest.

Tomlinson was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run, eight hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out four. Waugh took the loss after surrendering five earned runs, nine hits and two walks over six frames while fanning five.

Hurlow, Madison Lucas and Sydney St. Clair paced the Lady Rebels with two hits apiece, while Cochran and Gabby Spurlock also added a safety each. Hurlow accounted for both South Gallia RBIs.

Hatfield led Eastern with two hits, followed by Compton, Southworth, Carroll, Dixon, Newsome, Greene and Helton with a safety apiece. Carroll paced EHS with two RBIs.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.