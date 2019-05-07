Marauders edge Alexander, 5-4

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Revenge at its finest.

The Meigs baseball team — which suffered a 10-0 setback at Alexander on April 8 — defeated those same Spartans by a 5-4 clip in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play on Monday in Meigs County, with the Marauders scoring three times in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Meigs (10-10, 7-5 TVC Ohio) trailed 1-0 after the top of the first, but took the lead with two gone in the bottom of the inning, as Andrew Dodson hit a two-run single. The Spartans, however, evened the score in the top of the second, and then took a 4-2 lead after a two-out error in the third inning.

The Marauders stranded runners on third base in both the third and fourth frames, and eventually ended the four-inning scoreless drought in the bottom of the sixth. A bases loaded walk brought the hosts within one, and then a two-run single by Wesley Smith gave the Marauders a 5-4 advantage. The Spartans were sent down in order in the seventh and fell by a single run.

MHS junior Briar Wolfe was the winning pitcher of record in a compete game, striking out seven batters and walking three, while giving up four runs, two earned, on seven hits.

Issac York took the loss in 5.2 frames for the guests, allowing five earned runs on four hits and seven walks, while striking out three. Mason Hanning recorded the final out via strikeout for the Red and Black.

Leading the Marauder offense, Dodson and Smith were both 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Cory Cox, Cole Arnott, Matt Gilkey, Michael Kesterson and Alex Pierce each scored a run for the victors, while Wyatt Hoover picked up an RBI.

York, Hanning, Drew Davis, Luke Chapman, Cam Bayha, Dalton Skinner and Jacob Phillips each singled once for the Spartans, with Chapman claiming both of the team’s RBIs.

The Marauders committed four errors and left six runners on base, while AHS had one error and five runners stranded.

MHS will be back on its home field in non-conference action against Ironton on Wednesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

