Logan splits with Blue Devils, 4-2

CENTENARY, Ohio — Not as much luck the second time around.

Visiting Logan never trailed and salvaged a season split with the Gallia Academy baseball team following a 4-2 decision on Monday night in a non-conference matchup at Bob Eastman Field in Gallia County.

The Blue Devils (13-8) trailed 1-0 after a half-inning of play, but the hosts rallied to knot things up in the bottom of the third as Josh Faro singled home Wyatt Sipple with one away en route to a one-all contest.

The Chieftains, however, took a permanent cushion in the top of the fifth as Corbett singled home Slack for a 2-1 edge, then Taylor — a pinch-runner for Corbett — came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Robinette for a 3-1 contest.

LHS increased its lead to three runs in the top half of the sixth as Cassady singled home Smart with two away in the frame.

The Blue and White had runners at second and third with two away in their half of the sixth, then a balk forced Morgan Stanley in from third while trimming the deficit down to 4-2.

GAHS ended up stranding the tying run at third in the sixth, then left runners at first and second with two away in the seventh — allowing Logan to wrap up the two-run decision.

Gallia Academy won the first matchup at LHS by an 11-7 count back on April 23.

The Chieftains outhit the hosts by a sizable 11-5 overall margin and also committed two of the three errors in the contest. Both teams stranded nine runners apiece on base.

Robinette was the winning pitcher of record after allowing two earned runs, five hits and four walks over 6.2 innings while striking out 10. Colton Roe took the loss after surrendering four earned runs, 11 hits and two walks over six frames while fanning four.

Sipple and Faro paced the Blue Devils with two hits each, with Andrew Toler also providing a safety.

Slack led Logan with four hits, followed by Cassady and Corbett with two safeties apiece. Kline, Maley and Smart also had a hit each for the victors.

Slack also gave LHS its first lead of the game with a one-out single that plated Kline in the first.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

