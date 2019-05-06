Lady Falcons roll past Ravenswood, 8-0

HARTFORD, W.Va. — You may be able to delay them, but there’s just no stopping the Lady Falcons.

The Wahama softball team began its Class A Region IV, Section 1 bout against Ravenswood on Thursday and led 5-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning when weather halted play. When play resumed on Monday in Mason County, the Lady Falcons needed just three at-bats to cap off the 8-0 mercy rule victory.

Wahama (26-1) — winner of 22 consecutive games — took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, as Hannah Rose doubled, stole third base, and then scored on an error.

The Lady Falcons made it into scoring position again in the third frame, but had a runner thrown out at third base.

The Red Devilettes (18-11) didn’t reach scoring position for the first time until the top of the fifth inning, but a 5-3-6 double play ended the frame.

Wahama began to pull away with one out in the bottom of the fifth, as Victoria VanMatre doubled home Emily VanMatre and then scored on a double by Rose.

Bailee Bumgarner scored on an Emma Gibbs grounder — the second out of the frame — and then Rose came home on an error to make the margin 5-0. Three consecutive RBI singles by Lauren Noble, Emily VanMatre and Hannah Billups capped off the Lady Falcons’ 8-0 mercy rule win.

Rose was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game shut out for the Red and White, striking out two batters, walking one and surrendering just two hits.

Jasmine Naylor took the loss in a complete game for the guests, allowing eight runs, five earned, on nine hits and a walk, while striking out one.

Leading Wahama at the plate, Rose was 2-for-2 with two doubles, two runs scored and one run batted in, Victoria VanMatre was 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI, and Emily VanMatre was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Maddy VanMatre doubled once and scored once in the win, Noble singled once, scored one and drove in a run, while Billups added a single and an RBI. Bumgarner and Tanner King both scored once, while Emma Gibbs picked up an RBI.

Hannah Smith and Braylin Tabor were both 1-for-2 for the Red Devilettes.

Wahama committed one error and left just one runner on base, while RHS had three errors and two runners stranded.

The Lady Falcons also defeated RHS in the regular season, winning 10-4 on March 21 in Jackson County.

Wahama now awaits the winner of Ravenswood and Calhoun County, with the Class A Region IV, Section 1 championship game set for Wednesday in Hartford.

Wahama senior Tanner King throws a runner out at first base on Thursday, during the Lady Falcons’ 8-0 victory over Ravenswood in Hartford, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_5.8-WAH-King.jpg Wahama senior Tanner King throws a runner out at first base on Thursday, during the Lady Falcons’ 8-0 victory over Ravenswood in Hartford, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports WHS senior Maddy VanMatre sends a pitch sailing the other way, during the Class A Region IV, Section 1 tournament game on Thursday in Hartford, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_5.8-wo-WAH-VanMatre.jpg WHS senior Maddy VanMatre sends a pitch sailing the other way, during the Class A Region IV, Section 1 tournament game on Thursday in Hartford, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama junior Hannah Rose (1) scores the game’s first run on Thursday, during the Lady Falcons’ 8-0 victory over Ravenswood in Hartford, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_5.8-wo-WAH-Rose.jpg Wahama junior Hannah Rose (1) scores the game’s first run on Thursday, during the Lady Falcons’ 8-0 victory over Ravenswood in Hartford, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama freshman Lauren Noble (19) throws to first base, during Thursday’s Class A Region IV, Section 1 tournament game in Hartford, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_5.8-wo-WAH-Noble.jpg Wahama freshman Lauren Noble (19) throws to first base, during Thursday’s Class A Region IV, Section 1 tournament game in Hartford, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.