Baseball postseason set in Ohio

The high school postseason is just around the corner, but the roads to the district tournament were paved Sunday afternoon as the 2019 OHSAA Southeast District baseball tournaments were officially released for all three divisions.

A half-dozen Ohio Valley Publishing schools — Gallia Academy, Meigs, River Valley, Southern, South Gallia and Eastern — now know where their opening games will be and who they will be facing in their respective sectional matchups.

Two of the six area programs need a single win to get out of sectional play, while the remaining four teams need two victories to advance to their respective district tournaments.

Starting in Division IV, unbeaten and top-seeded Eastern earned the area’s highest overall placement and will host the winner of the 8-9 contest between Symmes Valley-Miller in a sectional final at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 14.

Second-seeded Southern will host the winner of the 7-10 game between Coal Grove-Federal Hocking in a sectional final contest at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 14.

The Rebels earned the 11-seed and will travel to sixth-seeded Waterford for a sectional semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11. The winner travels to third-seeded Trimble for a sectional final game at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 14.

Division IV district tournament play will be held at the Chillicothe V.A. Memorial Stadium starting May 20.

Meigs secured the eighth-seed in Division III and will host to ninth-seeded Ironton in a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 15. The winner will travel to top-seeded Wheelersburg for a sectional final contest at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18.

River Valley came away with the 15th-seed in D-3 and will travel to second-seeded Fairland for a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 15. The winner will face the winner of the Crooksville-Southeastern contest in a sectional final matchup at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18.

Division III district tournament play will be held at the Chillicothe V.A. Memorial Stadium starting May 23.

Gallia Academy — the lone Division II program in the Ohio Valley Publishing area — came away with the sixth-seed and will travel to third-seeded Zane Trace for a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Monday, May 13.

The winner will face the winner of the Athens-Vinton County contest in a sectional final matchup at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 16.

Division II district tournament play will be held at Ohio University starting May 20.

Visit ohsaa.org for complete pairings and brackets of the 2019 OHSAA Southeast District baseball tournament.

River Valley third baseman Joel Horner, right, relays a throw to first baseman Alex Euton (23) during an April 10 TVC Ohio baseball contest against Alexander in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_RV-Throw.jpg River Valley third baseman Joel Horner, right, relays a throw to first baseman Alex Euton (23) during an April 10 TVC Ohio baseball contest against Alexander in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.