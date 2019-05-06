Wahama takes 6th at Constellium Invite

RIPLEY, W.Va. — Consistency on each side.

The Wahama track and field team finished sixth in both the boys and girls team competitions on Friday at the Constellium Last Chance Invitational, hosted by Ripley High School

Parkersburg South won the boys team title with a team score of 171, a full 52 ahead of the host Vikings in second. Marietta was third at 93, followed by Charleston Catholic at 62 and Chapmanville at 57. The White Falcons’ sixth place total of 28 was 10 ahead of Sissonville in seventh, and 24 in front of Valley Fayette, which rounded out the eight-team field.

The White Falcons’ took fifth in the 4x400m relay, as the team of Josh Frye, Zach Roush, Nathan Day and Jacob Lloyd turned in a time of 3:55.37.

Aaron Beard was Wahama’s top-finisher on the day, taking second in the discus throw with a distance of 100-10.

Lloyd was third in the 400m dash and fourth in the 800m run with respective times of 56.08 and 2:14.21, Day was third in the 3200m run with a time of 11:52.18, while Aaron Jordan was sixth in the pole vault at 9-6.

The host Lady Vikings turned in a winning score of 154, just 19 ahead of Parkersburg South. Marietta was in third with 121, followed by Charleston Catholic with 68, and Sissonville with 40. The Lady Falcons totalled 17, Chapmanville was seventh with 11, while Valley Fayette scored eight and took eighth.

The Lady Falcons had three relay teams score, led by the 4x100m quartet of Olivia Brooks, Lacey Neal, Abbie Lieving and MacKenzie Barr, which took fifth with a time of 56.1.

The team of Brooks, Lieving, Barr and Skylar Riffle was sixth in the 4x200m with a time of 2:15, while Brooks, Michaela Hieronymus, Camryn Tyree and Harley Roush teamed up to take sixth in the 4x400m at 5:23.62.

Lieving was tied for second in the high jump at 4-10, Emma Haddox was fourth in the discus throw at 94-1, while Barr was fifth in the pole vault at 7-6.

