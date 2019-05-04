Lady Eagles sweep Trimble, 8-2

GLOUSTER, Ohio — Finishing league play in style.

The Eastern softball team claimed its fourth straight victory and rallied from a one-run deficit to defeated Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Trimble by an 8-2 tally in a weather-shortened five-inning contest on Thursday in Athens County.

Eastern (12-6, 12-4 TVC Hocking) — which also defeated Trimble by a 12-0 count on April 8 in Meigs County —scored the first run of Thursday’s game as Mollie Maxon singled home Cera Grueser in the opening inning.

The Lady Tomcats, however, scored twice in the bottom of the first and then held Eastern off the board in the second.

The Lady Eagles tied the game at two with one out in the top of the third inning, as Kelsey Roberts singled home Megan Maxon. Eastern scored three more runs after a pair of two-out errors by the Lady Tomcats and led 5-2.

An RBI single by Megan Maxon, an RBI double by Mollie Maxon and an RBI single by Tessa Rockhold in the top of the fourth capped of the Lady Eagles’ 8-2 victory.

Tessa Rockhold was the winning pitcher of record in three shut out innings of relief for Eastern, striking out six batters, walking six and allowing three hits. Alexus Metheney started in the circle for EHS, surrendering two earned runs on two hits, while striking out one.

Moore pitched a complete game for the hosts, giving up eight runs, five earned, on eight hits and three walks.

Mollie Maxon led the EHS offense, going 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two runs batted in. Megan Maxon singled once, scored twice and drove in a run for the victors, while Roberts and Tessa Rockhold ended with a single, a run and an RBI apiece. Ally Barber and Kennadi Rockhold both singled once and scored once in the win, while Grueser crossed home plate once.

Osborne and Harkinson both doubled once for Lady Tomcats, with Osborne earning two RBIs and Harkinson scoring a run. Lackey, Moore and Campbell each singled once for THS, with Lackey also scoring once.

Both teams stranded four runners on base, and Trimble was responsible for two of the game’s three errors.

Next for Eastern, a tournament tune-up at Gallia Academy on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

