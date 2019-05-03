Wahama falls to Wildcats, 11-1

NITRO, W.Va. — It started well for the White Falcons … and then Nitro exploded.

The Wahama baseball team had its five-game winning streak come to a sudden halt on Thursday night during an 11-1 five-inning setback to host Nitro in a non-conference matchup in Kanawha County.

The visiting White Falcons (21-5) built a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Antonio Serevicz singled home Jonathan Frye with two away in the frame. WHS also left the bases loaded in that opening inning at the plate.

The Wildcats, however, allowed only one Wahama baserunner the rest of the way, plus the Red and Black needed only the bottom half of the first to secure a permanent cushion.

Issac Casto scored on a two-out single by Mason Hamrick that knotted things at one, then Hamrick came around on a Logan Gaddy double for a 2-1 advantage.

NHS sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the third, which resulted in six runs on three hits, two hit batters, a walk and an error — increasing the lead out to 8-1.

Hamrick scored on a Medley double in the fourth, then Gaddy and Medley both came around to score on a Scarberry triple that resulted in an 11-1 lead.

Nitro outhit the guests by a 10-3 overall margin, with WHS committing the only error in the game. The hosts stranded five runners on base, while the Red and White left four on the bags.

Hamrick was the winning pitcher of record after allowing an earned run, three hits and two walks over five innings while striking out nine. Serevicz took the loss after surrendering seven runs (four earned), six hits and two walks over 2.1 frames while fanning two.

Frye, Serevicz and Tanner Smith had a hit apiece for the guests. Serevicz also had the only RBI in the setback.

Scarberry led Nitro with three hits, while Medley had two safeties and knocked in three RBIs. Hamrick also had two hits for the victors.

Wahama will be the top seed in the Class A Region IV, Section 1 tournament and will host the winner of the Ravenswood-Wirt County contest on Wednesday at Claflin Stadium.

