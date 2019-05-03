Patriots top Point Pleasant, 4-1

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — No heroics to be had this time around.

The Point Pleasant baseball team was held to three hits and had its four-game winning streak come to an end Thursday night with a 4-1 setback to host Parkersburg South in a non-conference matchup in Wood County.

The visiting Big Blacks (19-7) were held hitless through two frames as the Patriots also built a four-run cushion in that same time span. The Red and Black managed a run on a bases-loaded error in the fifth, but ultimately came up empty over the final two innings of regulation.

Dustin Corley provided a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the second that allowed Drew Cochran to score the eventual game-winner for a 1-0 edge. Jared Clemente was then forced home on a walk to Nathan Currey, and Chase Dunbar scored on a fielder’s choice for a 3-0 advantage.

Nick Yoho completed things with a sacrifice fly to center that allowed Corley to come plateward for a four-run cushion through two complete.

Kyelar Morrow was able to score on an error in the fifth to close the gap down to three. PPHS had only three runners advance to second base or beyond in the contest, all of which were in the top of the fifth.

The Red and Blue outhit the guests by a 4-3 overall margin and both teams also committed an error apiece. Point Pleasant stranded six runners on base, while the hosts left only three on the bags.

Grant Hussey was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run, three hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out six. Miles Williams took the loss after surrendering four earned runs, four hits and one walk over four frames.

Morrow had two hits after singles in the third and fifth innings. Wyatt Wilson also had a two-out single in the sixth.

Hussey, Cochran, Clemente and Corley had a hit apiece for PSHS.

The second-seeded Big Blacks begin Class AA Region IV, Section 1 play on Tuesday as they host the winner of the Poca-Wayne contest at 6:30 p.m.

Point Pleasant sophomore Wyatt Wilson tracks down a fly ball in right field during the first inning of an April 30 baseball game against Ripley in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_PP-Wilson-1.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Wyatt Wilson tracks down a fly ball in right field during the first inning of an April 30 baseball game against Ripley in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

