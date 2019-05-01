Meigs vanquishes Lady Vikings, 10-0

McARTHUR, Ohio — No need to tell the Lady Marauders, they know the postseason is right around the corner.

The Meigs softball team claimed its second shut out victory by a double-digit margin in as many nights, as the Lady Marauders topped Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Vinton County by a 10-0 tally on Tuesday.

Meigs (11-15, 6-5 TVC Ohio) —which began the week with a 15-0 win at Nelsonville-York — took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Tuesday, as Breanna Zirkle singled home Taylor Swartz.

After a scoreless second inning, the Lady Marauders sent 11 batters to the plate and scored seven runs in the top of the third, combining six hits, a walk and an error.

The Maroon and Gold were held off the board for the next three frames, but pushed two runs across in the top of the seventh, capping off the 10-0 win.

Zirkle was the winning pitcher of record with a complete game shut out, striking out eight batters and giving up four hits.

Abby Faught took the loss in 2.1 innings for Vinton County, striking out three and walking one, while surrendering six runs, five earned, on seven hits.

Jerrica Smith led the Maroon and Gold on offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Katie Hawkins was 2-for-4 with two doubles, one run scored and four runs batted in, Ciera Older was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI, while Jadyn Floyd and Bailey Swatzel both went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

Mara Hall tripled once, scored once and drove in two runs for the victors, Zirkle singled once and drove in one run, Alyssa Smith singled once and scored twice, while Swartz came up with a run.

Leading the Lady Vikings at the plate, Breanna Sexton went 2-for-3, while Faught and Morgan Ziegler added a double apiece.

Meigs finished with two errors and five runners left on base, while Vinton County had five errors and six runners stranded.

Tuesday also served as revenge for the Lady Marauders, who dropped a 4-2 decision to VCHS on April 12 in Rocksprings.

Meigs will wrap up league play at home on Friday, when the Lady Marauders look to sweep Alexander.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.