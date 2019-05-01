Golden Rockets slip past Southern, 3-2

WELLSTON, Ohio — On the wrong end of a walk-off.

The Southern baseball team took its first lead of Tuesday’s non-conference game in Jackson County in the top of the eighth inning, but the host Golden Rockets scored twice in the bottom half to seal the 3-2 victory.

Southern (11-6) — competing in its first non-conference game of the spring — gave up a run in the bottom of the second inning and didn’t reach scoring position until the top of the fifth.

After stranding a runner on third base in the fifth frame, the Purple and Gold tied the game at one when Jensen Anderson singled home Gage Shuler in the top of the sixth. The Tornadoes wound up stranding runners on the corners in the inning, but took a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth when Anderson scored on an error.

A one-out double by Chase Ingalls in the bottom of the eighth tied the game at two, and then the WHS sophomore was singled home by Jeremiah Frisby, giving the Golden Rockets the 3-2 victory.

Shuler took the pitching loss in 3.1 innings in relief for Southern, giving up two runs, one earned, on two hits and two walks. Billy Harmon started on the hill for the guests, pitching four innings and giving up one earned run on three hits and a walk. Harmon struck out four batters, while Shuler fanned two.

Jace McKenzie earned the pitching win in a complete game for WHS, striking out three batters and allowing two runs, one earned, on six hits and two walks.

Harmon led the Tornado offense, going 2-for-4. Anderson and Shuler both singled once and scored once, with Anderson earning an RBI, while Coltin Parker and Noah Diddle came up with a single apiece.

Frisby led the hosts, going 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Ingalls doubled once, scored once and drove in one run, Garrett Patton added a single and an RBI, while Brock Eggers had one hit in the win.

Both teams made an error in the contest, and Southern left six runners on base, one more than Wellston.

SHS — which also fell by one run it its only other extra-innings game this season — will return to the diamond on Friday at Athens.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.