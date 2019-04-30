Lady Spartans sweep River Valley, 7-1

ALBANY, Ohio — A lot closer, but still no prize.

Host Alexander claimed a season sweep of the River Valley softball team on Monday night with a 7-1 victory in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest in Athens County.

The Lady Spartans led wire-to-wire as they built a 7-0 lead through five complete, but the visiting Lady Raiders (11-10, 5-6 TVC Ohio) managed to break into the scoring column in the top of the sixth as Skylar Jones drove in Cierra Roberts with a fielder’s choice that trimmed the deficit down to six runs.

Neither squad would score the rest of the way, allowing AHS to complete the season sweep. The Red and Black also posted an 18-2 decision in Bidwell back on April 10.

Moleski singled home Casto in the top of the first for a permanent lead, then the hosts tacked on four more scores in the third en route to a 5-0 edge. Alexander tacked on two more runs in the fifth for a seven-run advantage.

The Lady Spartans outhit the Silver and Black by an 8-5 overall margin, and the guests also committed all four errors in the game. Alexander stranded nine runners on base, while RVHS left seven on the bags.

Hill was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run, five hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out two. Sierra Somerville took the loss after surrendering four earned runs, eight hits and four walks over six frames while fanning two.

Brooklyn Sizemore led River Valley with two hits, followed by Roberts, Baylee Hollanbaugh and Kaylee Tucker with a safety apiece. Jones accounted for the Lady Raiders’ lone RBI.

Cooper paced Alexander with two hits, with Moleski, Scurlock, Hill, Mace, Miller and Roof also providing a safety apiece.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

