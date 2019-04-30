Collins, Farah lead Rio men at RSC Championships

EATON, Ohio — Zack Collins had three Top 10 finishes, including a win in the hammer throw, while teammate Mohamed Farah recorded a win of his own to lead the University of Rio Grande men’s track & field team at the River States Conference Championships, which concluded its two-day run on Friday afternoon at Eaton High School.

Collins, a junior from Newark, Ohio, took top honors in the hammer with a toss covering 50.50m, while also placing seventh in both the shot put (12.60m) and the discus throw (37.90m).

Collins’ winning effort in the hammer also met the “B” qualifying standard for the upcoming NAIA National Championships, which are scheduled for late May in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Farah, a sophomore from Galloway, Ohio, was the winner in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 16:30:31.

As a team, the RedStorm tallied 73 points to finish seventh among the 11 participating schools.

Point Park University edged Cincinnati Christian University for the team crown, 168-167, while Indiana University East finished third with 100 points.

Rio Grande had 18 other Top 10 finishes individually, while also garnering a pair of Top 10 relay showings.

Among the individuals, sophomore Dean Freitag (Magnolia, OH) reached the NAIA “A” qualifying standard in the 5,000-meter race walk after finishing fourth in a time of 23:45:07. He also placed 10th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 11:44.82.

Also representing the RedStorm were junior Adam Champer (Malvern, OH), who was second in the discus throw with a heave of 41.40m and fifth in the shot put with an effort of 12.70m; junior Keshawn Jones (Mansfield, OH), who was fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:58.11; junior Daniel Everett (Fletcher, OH), who was fifth in the discus throw with a heave of 39.80m, fifth in the javelin throw with a toss of 36.01m and sixth in the hammer throw with an effort of 40.01m; junior Dalton Duvall (Flatwoods, KY), who was sixth in the shot put at 12.61m and seventh in the hammer with a toss of 37.65m; freshman Fabio Inaba (Sao Paulo, Brazil), who was seventh in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.23, seventh in the triple jump with a leap of 11.86m, ninth in the 100-meter dash after crossing in 11.74 and ninth in the long jump with an effort covering 5.80m; junior Ethan Greenawalt (Orlando, FL), who was seventh in the 400-meter hurdles with a finish of 1:02.41; sophomore Isaiah Lester (Gallipolis, OH), who was ninth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:03.00; senior Kameron Carpenter (Newark, OH), who placed 10th in the 10,000-meter run with a time of 36:35.75; and sophomore Trace Conley (Minford, OH), who was 10th in the shot put with a heave of 11.00m.

The 4×800 relay unit – comprised of Lester, Farah, senior Mike Norris (Dayton, OH) and Jones – finished sixth in a time of 8:27.42, while the 4×400 relay team of Lester, Greenawalt, Jones and senior Daschle Facemyer (Pomeroy, OH) placed seventh in a time of 3:37.86.

Brescia University’s Landon Holt was named Track Athlete of the Year and Chance Callahan of Point Park University was selected as Field Athlete of the Year, while John Green of Cincinnati Christian earned Newcomer of the Year honors and Cincinnati Christian’s Adam Cokonougher was named Coach of the Year.

Collins was Rio Grande’s representative on the league’s Champions of Character team.

The RedStorm returns to action on May 4 as part of the Mountaineer Open in Morgantown, W.Va.

