Marauders knock off Nelsonville-York, 11-1

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Back in the win column in a big way.

The Meigs baseball team earned its first mercy rule victory of the season on Monday in Athens County, as the Marauders snapped a four-game skid and topped Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Nelsonville-York by an 11-1 tally in six innings.

Meigs (8-10, 5-5 TVC Ohio) — which also defeated NYHS by a 10-3 count on April 10 in Rocksprings — was held scoreless in the opening frame of Monday’s game, but took a 2-0 lead as Michael Kesterson and Wyatt Hoover scored on a two-out error in the top of the second.

The Marauders were up 4-0 after Kesterson and Hoover scored on another Buckeye error in the top of the fourth. MHS added two more runs in the fifth, as Matt Gilkey scored on an Andrew Dodson double, and Briar Wolfe came home on a grounder from Hoover.

The Marauders were ahead 11-0 after combining four hits and three walks for a five-run sixth inning, highlighted by a two-run double from Gilkey.

NYHS broke up the shut out in the bottom of the sixth, but couldn’t avoid the 11-1 mercy rule loss.

Gilkey was the winning pitcher of record in five shut out innings for the guests, striking out eight batters and walking two, while giving up two hits. Dodson pitched the final frame for Meigs, striking out one and walking two, while surrendering one earned run on one hit.

Robson took the loss in three innings of work for NYHS, giving up two unearned runs on one hit and two walks, while striking out two. Kasler and Hall combined to finished the game for the Buckeyes, giving up nine runs, seven earned, on nine hits and two walks, while striking out three.

Leading Meigs at the plate, Gilkey and Dodson both went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, with Gilkey also scoring two runs. Hoover went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs for the victors, while Wolfe went 2-for-3 and scored once.

Wesley Smith singled once, scored once and drove in two runs for the guests, Kesterson added a single and a game-best three runs, while Cory Cox and Cole Arnott scored a run apiece.

Rutter doubled once for the Buckeyes, Robson and Richards added a single apiece, while Chaffin scored a run on an RBI from Hall.

The Marauders committed one error and left six runners stranded, while NYHS had three errors and five runners left on base.

Meigs will be back at home on Friday against Alexander.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

