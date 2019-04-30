Meigs blasts Lady Buckeyes, 15-0

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — It’s tough to tell which had a better night, the Lady Marauders’ offense, or their defense.

The Meigs softball team allowed Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Nelsonville-York to reach base just three times on Monday in Athens County, as the Lady Marauders rolled to a 15-0 victory on the strength of 15 hits.

Meigs (10-15, 5-5 TVC Ohio) — snapping a three-game skid — took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, as Breanna Zirkle singled home Taylor Swartz.

The Lady Marauders were up 3-0 following a two-out error in the next frame, and then the Maroon and Gold scored three runs on a trio of passed balls in the top of the third.

Meigs sent 11 batters to the plate and scored seven runs on seven hits and an error in top of the fourth, and then capped off the 15-0 win with two runs on two hits and an error in the fifth.

Zirkle was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game shut out for Meigs, striking out seven batters, walking one and allowing two hits.

Griffin pitched the first four frames, struck out one batter and took the loss for NYHS, allowing 13 runs, six earned, on 13 hits and two walks. Jones pitched the final frame, giving up two unearned runs on two hits.

Jerrica Smith led the MHS offense, going 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and one run batted in. Swartz was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs in the win, while Katie Hawkins was 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.

Zirkle was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs for Meigs, Ciera Older was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, while Mara Hall singled once, scored twice and drove in one run. Alyssa Smith contributed a run and an RBI to the winning cause, Bailey Swatzel chipped in with an RBI, while Jadyn Floyd added a run.

Griffin and McWilliams were responsible for the two Lady Buckeye hits, each singling in the third inning.

The Lady Buckeyes committed all-3 of the game’s errors and stranded three runners on base.

This gives MHS the season sweep of the Orange and Brown, as Meigs topped the Lady Buckeyes by a 6-1 count on April 10 in Rocksprings.

On Friday, Meigs will be back home to face Alexander.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

