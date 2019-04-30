Lady Eagles blank Southern, 10-0

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — A thorough sweep.

The Eastern softball team — which defeated Southern by a 15-1 count on April 9 in Racine — claimed a 10-0 victory over the Lady Tornadoes on Monday at Don Jackson Field, with the Lady Eagles outhitting their guest by a 12-to-1 count.

Eastern (10-6, 10-4 TVC Hocking) scored the go-ahead run with two outs in the bottom of the first, as Ally Barber singled home Cera Grueser. The Lady Eagles added four more runs in the opening frame, three of which came on a pair of errors.

Another error by the Lady Tornadoes (6-14, 4-12) increased Eastern’s lead to 6-0 in the bottom of the second inning. Southern reached scoring position for the first and only time in the top of the third, but had a runner thrown out at the plate and stranded another on third.

The Lady Eagles capped off the 10-0 mercy rule, as Tessa Rockhold hit an RBI double in the third and a three-run triple in the fifth.

Pitching a complete game, EHS senior Alexus Metheney was the winning pitcher of record with a one-hit shut out, in which she struck out three batters and walked one.

Abby Cummins also pitched a complete game and took the loss for SHS, striking out one and walking one, while giving up nine runs, six earned, on a dozen hits.

Leading EHS at the plate, Tessa Rockhold was 2-for-2 with a triple, a double and four runs batted in, Kelsey Casto was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while Grueser and Mollie Maxon both went 2-for-3 and scored a run apiece.

Metheney singled once and scored twice in the win, while Barber and Emmalea Durst both earned a single, a run and an RBI. Kelsey Roberts singled once and scored once, while Kennadi Rockhold came up with a run in the triumph.

Sydney Adams had Southern’s lone hit, a single to lead off the third.

EHS committed one error and left six runners on base, while SHS ended with five errors and four runners stranded.

After traveling to Miller on Tuesday, Eastern will visit Trimble on Thursday. Following their trip to Wellston on Tuesday, the Lady Tornadoes will host to Nelsonville-York on Wednesday.

Eastern sophomore Kelsey Roberts (center) steps on home plate for a force out, in front of Southern junior Sydney Adams (11), during the Lady Eagles’ 10-0 victory on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/04/web1_5.1-EHS-Roberts.jpg Eastern sophomore Kelsey Roberts (center) steps on home plate for a force out, in front of Southern junior Sydney Adams (11), during the Lady Eagles’ 10-0 victory on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Southern junior Avery King (6) throws to first after getting EHS senior Cera Grueser (5) on a force out at third, during Eastern’s 10-0 victory on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/04/web1_5.1-wo-SHS-King.jpg Southern junior Avery King (6) throws to first after getting EHS senior Cera Grueser (5) on a force out at third, during Eastern’s 10-0 victory on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Southern senior Abby Cummins (center) throws to first base for the final out of the inning, during Monday’s TVC Hocking softball game in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/04/web1_5.1-wo-SHS-Cummins.jpg Southern senior Abby Cummins (center) throws to first base for the final out of the inning, during Monday’s TVC Hocking softball game in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Eastern senior Alexus Metheney delivers a pitch, during the Lady Eagles’ 10-0 victory over Southern on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/04/web1_5.1-wo-EHS-Metheney.jpg Eastern senior Alexus Metheney delivers a pitch, during the Lady Eagles’ 10-0 victory over Southern on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.