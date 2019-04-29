Point fares well at Gazette Relays

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two and a three ain’t bad.

The Point Pleasant track and field teams came away with a pair of top-three finishes in the Class AA divisions of the 2019 Gazette-Mail Relays held Friday and Saturday at Laidley Field on the campus of the University of Charleston.

The Black Knights had a dozen top-four efforts en route to a runner-up finish out of 13 teams with 101 points, while the Lady Knights added nine top-four finishes while placing third out of 14 teams with 60 points.

The Winfield boys won the Class AA title by finishing 63 points ahead of PPHS with a winning tally of 164 points. Bridgeport was third in the AA boys division with 89.5 points.

The Black Knights secured three individual event titles and another half-dozen runner-up finishes at the two-day event.

The quartet of Brady Adkins, Nick Leport, Logan Southall and Kaydean Eta won the 4x110m shuttle hurdles relay with a time of 1:01.35. Trevon Franklin was also the shot put champion with a throw of 48 feet, 9.5 inches.

Luke Wilson won the 3200m run (9:48.84) and also placed second in both the 800m run (2:03.49) and 1600m run (4:27.57).

Eta was the 110m hurdles runner-up with a mark of 15.78 seconds, while Luke Derenberger was second in the high jump because of tiebreakers with a cleared height of 5 feet, 10 inches.

The foursome of Adkins, Jovone Johnson, Preston Taylor and Garrett Hatten posted a pair of runner-up efforts in the 4x100m relay (46.02) and 4x200m relay (1:33.41) events.

Hatten, Wilson, Adkins and Leport teamed up for a third place finish in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:36.53.

Southall finished third in the high jump, again because of tiebreakers, with a cleared height of 5 feet, 10 inches. Hatten was fourth in the 100m dash with a mark of 11.72 seconds.

Doddridge County won the Class A boys title with 164 points, with Webster County (85) and Bridgeport (64) completing the top three spots.

Cabell Midland claimed the Class AAA boys crown with 148 points, while Hurricane (74) and Riverside (64) rounded out the top three positions.

On the girls side of the competition, Winfield came away with the Class AA title with a winning tally of 194 points — the highest total of any championship team at the event. Bridgeport was second with 133 points, while the Lady Knights followed.

The PPHS girls landed one event title and a trio of runner-up efforts, with Addy Cottrill leading the way after winning the discus event with a heave of 122 feet, 1 inch. Cottrill was also the shot put runner-up with a throw of 32 feet, 9 inches.

Samantha Saunders was the runner-up in both the high jump (5-0) and pole vault (9-6) events, and also placed third in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 8.5 inches.

Tristan Wilson was third in the discus (105-3.5) and also placed fourth in the shot put with a heave of 31 feet even.

Elicia Wood was fourth in the high jump with a cleared height of 4 feet, 10 inches, while Allison Henderson finished fourth in the 800m run with a time of 2:29.23.

Doddridge County won the Class A girls title with 126 points, with Charleston Catholic (102) and Pocahontas County (81) completing the top three spots.

Cabell Midland claimed the Class AAA girls crown with 169 points, while Hurricane (106) and Buckhannon-Upshur (74) rounded out the top three positions.

Visit runwv.com for complete results of the 2019 Charleston Gazette-Mail Relays held at Laidley Field on the campus of the University of Charleston.

PPHS senior Luke Wilson leads the way in the 3200m run at the Paul Wood Memorial Invitational on March, 22 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/04/web1_4.30-PP-Wilson.jpg PPHS senior Luke Wilson leads the way in the 3200m run at the Paul Wood Memorial Invitational on March, 22 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports PPHS freshman Addy Cottrill competes in the shot put at the Paul Wood Memorial Invitational on March 22 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/04/web1_4.30-PP-Cottrill.jpg PPHS freshman Addy Cottrill competes in the shot put at the Paul Wood Memorial Invitational on March 22 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

