Six local teams compete in River Valley Open

BIDWELL, Ohio — They traveled the farthest to get there and left with the most of hardware.

The Warren track and field won both the boys and girls team titles at the River Valley Open on Tuesday in Gallia County, topping six local schools on each side.

The Warren boys won 10 of the 17 events and posted a winning team score of 215, just 16 ahead of the host Raiders in second. Wahama was third at 51, a single point ahead of fourth place Eastern, and four in front of Meigs in fifth. Hannan with 20 and Ohio Valley Christian with 13 rounded out the seven-team field.

The RVHS boys won four events, and had 14 other top-3 finishes.

The Raiders’ relay team of Mason Rhodes, Ethan Schultz, Nathan Young and Nathan Cadle won the 4x200m with a time of 1:45.18.

River Valley claimed second in the other three relays, with the 4x800m team of Rory Twyman, Dylan Fulks, Brandon Call and Caleb McKnight posting a time of 9:10.5, the 4x400m team of McKnight, Call, Twyman and Trevor Simpson recording a time of 3:44, and the 4x100m squad of Simpson, Cadle, Cole Young and Jared Reese making it around the track in 48.6.

Nathan Young was champion of the 300m hurdles with a time of 47.19, Eric Weber was first in the discus throw with a distance of 136-5, while Twyman won the high jump by clearing 5-2.

Noah Patterson was second in the 110m hurdles and third in the 300m hurdles with respective times of 18.72 and 50.46, while Fulks was second in the 3200m run and third in the 1600m run with respective times of 11:46 and 5:00.8.

Rhodes took second in the high jump at 5-0, Call was second in the 800m run with a time of 2:11.9, while Simpson claimed second in the 400m dash at 54.79.

Darian Peck was third in both the shot put and the discus throw with respective distances of 31-7.75 and 120-10. Ethan Cline claimed third in the pole vault at 9-6 for River Valley, while Reese was third in the 200m dash with a time of 24.51.

The Wahama boys had a quartet of top-3 finishes, including one relay squad.

The 4x400m team of Josh Frye, Blaine Sparks, Aaron Jordan and Jacob Lloyd came in third with a time of 3:58. Frye was also third in both the 100m dash and 400m dash with respective times of 12.11 and 52.16, while Lloyd took third in the 800m run with a time of 2:14.

The EHS boys claimed two gold medals, along with a pair of third place finishes.

Noah Browning was champion of both the 100m dash and 200m dash, recording times of 11.6 and 23.12 respectively. The Eagle relay squad of Nick Browning, Noah Browning, Bryce Newland and Colton Combs was third in the 4x800m with a time of 9:29.6, while the team of Combs, Jayden Evans, Mason Dishong and Michael Letson was third in the 4x100m at 49.88.

The Marauders had a pair of top-3 finishes, both from Matthew Jackson, who was second in shot put at 42-2, and second in the discus throw at 129-1.

Hannan and Ohio Valley Christian each had one top-3 finisher, with HHS junior Jordan Fitzwater winning the 110m hurdles with a time of 17.87, and OVCS senior Andrew Dubs placing second in the long jump with a leap of 17-7.

The Lady Warriors — winning eight of the 17 events — had a team score of 202, 62 ahead of the Lady Raiders in second. Eastern was third at 111, Meigs took fourth at 66, while Wahama claimed fifth at 63. Ohio Valley Christian came up with 16 points, while Hannan failed to score in the girls competition.

The Lady Raiders won five events, including a pair of relays, and had six more top-3 finishes.

The RVHS relay squad of Savannah Reese, Kate Nutter, Rakia Penick and Julia Nutter set the pace at 4:43 in the 4x400m, while the team of Reese, Kate Nutter, Lauren Twyman and Gabrielle Gibson turned in a winning time of 54.83 in the 4x100m.

The Lady Raiders 4x800m relay team of Reese, Twyman, Julia Nutter and Hannah Culpepper was third with a time of 11:35.2, while the team of Gibson, Emmary Phoenix, Akira Gilbert and Hina Horimoto was third in the 4x200m with a time of 2:04.69.

Individual champions of the Lady Raiders were Gibson in the 300m hurdles with a time of 55.19, Twyman in the 800m run with a time of 2:30.38, and Culpepper in the 3200m run at 15:58. Twyman also claimed second in the 100m dash at 13.52, while Reese was third in the 400m dash at 1:06.8, Kate Nutter was third in the 300m hurdles at 56.98, and Taylor Huck placed third in the pole vault after clearing 8-6.

EHS finished with 11 top-3 finishes, including a trio of relays.

The Lady Eagle team of Jaymie Basham, Brielle Newland, Sydney Sanders and Katlin Fick was second in the 4x200m at 2:00.39, while the team of Ally Durst, Rhiannon Morris, Ashton Guthrie and Lexa Hayes took second in the 4x800m with a time of 11:13.7. Eastern’s 4x100m team of Basham, Sanders, Alisa Ord and Caterina Miecchi took third at 55.7.

Layna Catlett claimed second in both the shot put and discus throw, with respective distances of 35-5 and 107-7 for EHS. Ord was second in the 200m dash with a time of 29.01, and third in the 100m hurdles at 17.83, with Fick taking second in the 100m hurdles at 17.64.

Miecchi was third in the shot put with a distance of 32-11, Sanders was third in the long jump with a leap of 14-6, while Alysa Howard took third in the 1600m run at 6:45.

The Lady Marauders had a trio of first place finishes, to go with three more top-3 finishes.

MHS senior Kassidy Betzing was responsible for all-3 championships, leaping 17-2.5 in the long jump and turning in respective times of 13.15 and 28.34 in the 100m dash and 200m dash.

Madison Cremeans claimed second in the 400m dash with a time of 1:06.7 for MHS, Jewels Conley was third in the high jump at 4-4 while Caroline Roush took third in the discus throw at 101-3.

The Lady Falcons had one champion, and a pair of third place finishes on the day.

WHS sophomore Abbie Lieving won the high jump by clearing 4-10, Lacie Neal was third in the 100m dash at 13.57, while the team of Emma Tomlinson, Michaela Hieronymus, Camryn Tyree and Harley Roush was third in the 4x400m relay at 5:23.

The Lady Defenders’ lone top-3 finisher was Leticia Araujo, who was runner-up in the long jump at 15-00.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of the River Valley Open.

Wahama sophomore Abbie Lieving competes in the high jump at the Meigs Relays on April 16 in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/04/web1_4.28-WAH-Lieving.jpg Wahama sophomore Abbie Lieving competes in the high jump at the Meigs Relays on April 16 in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Hannan junior Casey Lowery competes in the 400m dash at the Paul Wood Memorial Invitational on March 22 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/04/web1_4.28-HAN-Lowery.jpg Hannan junior Casey Lowery competes in the 400m dash at the Paul Wood Memorial Invitational on March 22 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.