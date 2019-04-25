Blue Devils burn Portsmouth, 12-1

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A quick stop on the road.

The Gallia Academy baseball team built a 10-0 lead through two-plus innings and ultimately cruised to a 12-1 mercy-rule decision over host Portsmouth on Wednesday night in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Scioto County.

The visiting Blue Devils established a four-run lead in the top of the first as two hits, two errors, a walk and a hit batter led to the early cushion.

With two outs, Josh Faro was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a Garrett McGuire single. A two-base error allowed Morgan Stanley to reach safely as both Faro and McGuire scored for a 2-0 edge.

Cade Roberts was next with a walk, then Andrew Toler doubled home Stanley for a three-run lead. Roberts also came home on an error that gave the Blue and White a permanent lead.

McGuire doubled home both Cole Davis and Wyatt Sipple in the second, then Stanley doubled home McGuire for a 7-0 advantage midway through the second.

Sipple drove in Toler with a one-out single in the third, then Brendan Carter grounded out while knocking in Trent Johnson for a nine-run cushion. Faro doubled home Sipple one batter later to increase the lead out to double digits.

Bryce Wallace provided a one-out single to start the third, then moved to third on an error that allowed Caleb McGraw to reach safely. Wallace eventually scored Portsmouth’s lone run on a passed ball while cutting the deficit down to 10-1.

Stanley doubled with one away to start the fourth, then scored on a two-out single by Toler for an 11-1 lead. Johnson followed with a double that plated Toler to wrap up the 11-run triumph.

Gallia Academy outhit the Trojans by a 14-3 overall margin and also committed three of the five errors in the game. Both teams stranded six runners apiece on base.

Colton Roe was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one unearned run, three hits and a walk over five innings. Ethan Boggs took the loss after surrendering eight earned runs, 14 hits and two walks over five frames while fanning four.

Sipple, McGuire, Stanley, Toler, Johnson and Davis had two hits each for the guests, while Faro and Bode Wamsley also had a safety apiece. McGuire and Toler also drove in two RBIs each.

William Sturgill had two hits to pace PHS, with Wallace adding the other safety.

These two teams met again on Thursday in Centenary.

Gallia Academy returns to action Friday when it travels to Chesapeake for an OVC contest at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

