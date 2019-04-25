Meigs falls to Golden Rockets, 8-6

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — So much for a home field advantage.

The Meigs baseball team — which won 4-1 at Wellston on April 5 — couldn’t complete the season sweep of the Golden Rockets, as the Marauders dropped an 8-6 decision to WHS in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play on Wednesday in Meigs County.

Meigs (7-9, 4-5 TVC Ohio) trailed 5-0 after giving up two runs in the top of the first, and then three more in the second.

The Marauders began to battle back with four runs in the bottom of the third, as Landon Acree and Cole Arnott scored on an errors, Wesley Smith made it home on a Matt Gilkey single, and Gilkey was singled in by Briar Wolfe.

Wellston ended a two-inning scoreless drought with two runs fifth, and then added one in the sixth to make the margin 8-4.

After being retired in order in the fourth and fifth frames, the Marauders began the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back singles, but had a runner thrown out at third and left the other on second.

The Marauders’ first-and-only extra-base hit of the game was a double by Acree to lead off the bottom of the seventh. The MHS junior left fielder eventually scored on a wild pitch to bring the Maroon and Gold to within three runs. A one-out single by Arnott brought Smith around to score, pulling the hosts to within two runs.

After the second out of the inning, a walk put the potential game-winning run on first base, but the Golden Rockets got the pop-up they needed to seal the 8-6 win.

Gilkey took the pitching loss in three innings for Meigs, giving up five unearned runs on six hits and two walks. Cory Cox tossed three frames, surrendering three unearned runs on four hits, while Andrew Dodson pitched one inning and allowed one hit. Each Marauder pitcher struck out two batters.

Hunter Cardwell was the winning pitcher of record in six innings for the guests, allowing six runs, five earned, on 10 hits, while striking out four and walking none. Timothy Stanley claimed the save for Wellston, striking out one, walking one and giving up one hit.

Gilkey paced the Marauders at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a run scored and a run batted in. Acree went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs, while Arnott and Wolfe were both 2-for-4 with an RBI apiece and Arnott scoring once. Smith and Dodson both singled once in the setback, with Smith scoring two runs.

Cardwell and Stanley both went 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI to lead the Golden Rockets. Chase Ingalls was 2-for-5 with three RBIs, Brock Eggers was 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Zane Ervin doubled once and scored once.

Meigs finished with six errors and six runners left on base, while Wellston committed five errors and stranded 11 runners.

MHS is back on its home field on Friday against Alexander.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

