Wellston downs Lady Marauders, 6-1

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — One just wasn’t enough.

The Meigs softball team — which won 4-2 at Wellston on April 5 — dropped a 6-1 decision to those same Lady Rockets in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play on Wednesday in Meigs County.

After a scoreless opening inning, the Lady Rockets scored two in the second and three in the third. Meigs (9-13, 4-5 TVC Ohio) got one run back as Bailey Swatzel singled home Hannah Tackett in the bottom of the third, but the hosts didn’t reach third base again.

Wellston capped off its 6-1 victory with one run in the top of the fourth.

Both pitchers threw the complete game, struck out five batters and walked three. Breanna Zirkle took the loss for Meigs, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits, while Ashley Compston gave up one earned run on seven hits in a winning effort for Wellston.

Swatzel was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Lady Marauders, Zirkle and Taylor Swartz were both 2-for-4, while Tackett singled once and scored once in the setback.

Leading the Lady Rocket offense, Jenna Johnston was 3-for-4 with a run scored. Mya Bouska went 2-for-3 with a triple, a run and an RBI, Makenna Kilgour was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and one RBI, while Compston doubled once and drove in one run.

Both teams stranded eight runners on base. Meigs committed two errors, one more than WHS.

The Lady Marauders will be back in action on Friday at home against Alexander.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

