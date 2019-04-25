Southern sweeps Golden Eagles, 6-2

RACINE, Ohio — High fives.

The Southern baseball team plated five runs in the bottom of the fifth and notched its fifth consecutive victory on Wednesday night during a 6-2 decision over visiting Belpre in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest at Star Mill Park in Meigs County.

The host Tornadoes (11-4, 11-4 TVC Hocking) battled through three scoreless innings, but the Golden Eagles secured the first lead of the game in the fourth as Noah Fullerton singled home Jeremiah Stitt with two outs for a quick 1-0 cushion.

Coltin Parker and Ryan Laudermilt provided back-to-back one-out singles to start the fifth, then a two-out error allowed Cole Steele to reach safely while loading the bases.

Gage Shuler received a walk that allowed Parker to score for a tie game, then Noah Diddle doubled home both Laudermilt and Steele for a 3-1 edge. Billy Harmon followed with a double that plated both Shuler and Diddle for a 5-1 advantage through five complete.

An error allowed Lee Ward to score from third in the sixth while cutting the deficit down to three, but the Purple and Gold answered with Laudermilt single that brought in Ryan Acree to wrap up the four-run triumph.

SHS also claimed a season sweep after posting an 11-5 victory in Washington County back on April 5.

The Tornadoes outhit the guests by a 10-8 overall margin and both teams committed an error apiece. BHS stranded 10 runners on base, while the hosts left only four on the bags.

Harmon was the winning pitcher of record after allowing two earned runs, seven hits and four walks over six innings while striking out eight. Nick Godfrey took the loss after surrendering six runs (one earned), 10 hits and a walk over 5.1 frames.

Laudermilt paced SHS with three hits, followed by Parker and Diddle with two safeties apiece. Harmon, Jensen Anderson and Logan Drummer also had a hit each in the triumph. Diddle and Harmon produced two RBIs apiece for Southern.

Stitt and Evan Wells led Belpre with two hits apiece, followed by Godfrey, Eli Fullerton, Matt Bayne and Noah Fullerton with a safety each.

The Tornadoes are at Fisher Catholic for a non-conference doubleheader on Saturday, then return to action Monday when they travel to Tuppers Plains for a TVC Hocking matchup with Eastern at 5 p.m.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

