Eastern shuts out Falcons, 10-0

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The streaks continue.

The Eastern baseball team extended its Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division win-streak to 18 consecutive games on Wednesday night in Meigs County, knocking off Miller by an 10-0 for the Eagles’ 24th straight victory over the Falcons.

Eastern (14-0, 12-0 TVC Hocking) — which hasn’t lost on its home field since falling to Logan on May 2, 2017 — went ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, as Nate Durst singled home Isaiah Fish.

After stranding a runner on third in the second inning, EHS made its lead 2-0 in the bottom of the third, as Durst was singled in by Conner Ridenour.

The Eagles broke the game open with an eight-run fourth inning, combining a trio of doubles with four singles, a walk and an error.

In the top of the fifth, Miller made it into scoring position for the first time since the first inning, but couldn’t bring the run home and fell by a 10-0 count.

Matthew Blanchard was the winning pitcher of record in 2.1 innings for the hosts, striking out three batters, walking one, and giving up one hit. Colton Reynolds tossed the next 2.2 frames, striking out three, walking one and giving up two hits, while Brayden Smith recorded the final out of the game on the hill for EHS.

Bartley threw three innings and took the loss on the mound for MHS.

Leading Eastern offensively, Fish and Ryan Harbour both doubled twice, with Harbour scoring one run and driving two in, and Fish crossing the plate twice. Ridenour and Durst both doubled once, singled once and scored once, while driving in two runs and one run respectively.

Smith and Bruce Hawley both singled twice and scored once, with Smith picking up an RBI, while Blanchard singled once and scored once in the win. Reynolds came up with a run for the hosts, while Blake Newland added an RBI.

Bartley, Wellspring and Davis each singled once for the guests.

Miller was responsible for the game’s lone error and left four runners on base, one fewer than Eastern.

After a scheduled bout at Trimble on Thursday, Eastern will head to VA Memorial Stadium to face Whiteoak on Friday.

Eastern senior Nate Durst sends a pitch sailing the other way, during the Eagles’ victory over Federal Hocking on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/04/web1_4.25-EHS-Durst.jpg Eastern senior Nate Durst sends a pitch sailing the other way, during the Eagles’ victory over Federal Hocking on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

