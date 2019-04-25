Wahama turns back Lady Tomcats, 10-2

HARTFORD, Ohio — Sending the seniors out in style.

The Wahama softball team celebrated senior night with its 19th straight win, as the Lady Falcons defeated Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Trimble by a 10-2 count in five innings on Wednesday in Mason County.

The Lady Falcons (23-1, 15-0 TVC Hocking) surrendered a run in the top of the first, but went from down one to up one with a two-run single by Tanner King with one out in the bottom half of the inning. King eventually scored on a wild pitch, which also brought Lauren Noble home to give the hosts a 4-1 edge.

Hannah Rose led off the bottom of the second with a triple, and then scored on a Emma Gibbs grounder, giving the Lady Falcons a 5-1 edge. The Lady Tomcats got a run back in the following frame, however, as Moore led off with a solo homer.

Victoria VanMatre singled home Noble in the bottom of the inning, and King scored on an error in the next frame, giving WHS a 7-2 edge.

A two-run double by King and a one-run double by Noble capped off the Lady Falcons’ 10-2 mercy rule win in the bottom of the fifth.

Hannah Billups was the winning pitcher of record in four innings for the hosts, striking out four and walking three, while giving up two earned runs on three hits. Rose tossed the final frame for WHS, allowing two hits and striking out one batter.

Moore took the loss in a complete game for the guests, giving up 11 runs, six earned, on six hits and eight walks, while striking out three.

King led the Lady Falcon offense, going 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs. Rose tripled once and scored twice in the win, while Noble and Billups both doubled once, with Noble scoring twice and driving in two runs. Victoria VanMatre contributed a single, a run and an RBI to the winning cause, Gibbs added two runs and one RBI, while Maddy VanMatre came up with a run.

Campbell led the guests, going 2-for-3 at the plate. Moore added another RBI to go with her solo homer, Osborne and Hankinson both singled once, while Stevens scored a run for the Lady Tomcats.

Wahama had one error and left six runners on base in the win, while THS ended with three errors and seven runners stranded.

The Lady Falcons also defeated the Lady Tomcats in their first clash, winning 13-3 in on April 5 in Glouster.

On Friday, WHS will look to wrap up its perfect league slate at Miller.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

