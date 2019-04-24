Lady Marauders mash Marietta, 18-4

MARIETTA, Ohio — The offensive day the Lady Marauders had been waited for.

The Meigs softball team — which fell to Marietta by a 4-3 count on April 11 in Rocksprings — avenged that setback with a season-high in runs on Tuesday in Washington County, as the Maroon and Gold defeated their non-conference host by an 18-4 tally.

After a scoreless first inning, Meigs (9-12) broke the scoreless tie as Jerrica Smith and Alyssa Smith scored on back-to-back bases loaded walks. A two-run double by Ciera Older gave Meigs a 4-0 lead, and then Taylor Swartz scored on a passed ball to make the margin 5-0.

Older scored on an error before to give the guests a 6-0 lead, and then after the first out of the inning, Katie Hawkins singled home Breanna Zirkle to give the Maroon and Gold a 7-0 edge.

Marietta got one run back in the bottom of the second, but Meigs scored four runs on three hits, an error and a walk in the top of the third.

The Lady Marauders combined four hits and four walks to score six times in the top of the fourth, moving ahead 17-1. Swartz singled home Jadyn Floyd for Meigs’ final run in the top of the fifth inning.

The Lady Tigers came up with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, but couldn’t avoid the 18-4 mercy rule loss.

Alyssa Smith was the winning pitcher of record in three innings for the Lady Marauders, allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits and a walk, while striking out four. Zirkle pitched the final two frames in shut out fashion, striking out two batters and giving up three hits.

Rhylen Tucker took the loss in one inning of work for the hosts, allowing seven runs, three earned, on two hits and five walks. Rachel Schofield finished the game for the Orange and Black, giving up 11 runs, six earned, on 10 hits and five walks. Both Marietta pitchers struck out one batter.

Leading the Lady Marauder offense, Swartz was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and four runs batted in, and Older was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and three RBIs.

Bailey Swatzel was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and three RBIs for Meigs, Hawkins was 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Floyd was 2-for-2 and scored a game-best four runs. Zirkle contributed two runs and an RBI to the winning cause, while Jerrica Smith, Alyssa Smith and Mara Hall scored a run apiece.

Hannah Kroft led Marietta, going 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, while Schofield was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Maya Farley doubled once, scored once and drove in one run, while Jillian Middleton, Vanessa Wilson and Caitlyn Corpman each singled once, with Middleton scoring a run.

The Lady Marauders finished with four errors and four runners left on base, while Marietta committed six errors and stranded eight runners.

Following Wednesday’s bout against Wellston, the Maroon and Gold will welcome Alexander to Rocksprings on Friday.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

