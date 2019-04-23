Redmen sweep Gallia Academy, 14-3

CENTENARY, Ohio — Little mistakes led to big problems.

The Gallia Academy baseball committed five errors that resulted in six unearned runs on Monday night as visiting Rock Hill claimed a 14-3 victory in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup at Bob Eastman Field in Gallia County.

The Blue Devils (8-6, 5-4 OVC) built a quick 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first as Josh Faro reached on a dropped third strike with two away, then Garrett McGuire doubled Faro in for the hosts’ only advantage.

Three walks and a pair of base hits, however, allowed the Redmen to take a 3-1 edge in the top of the third … and the Red and White never looked back.

RHHS sent 11 batters to the plate in the top of the fifth, which led to five runs on two hits, two walks, three hit batters and an error while increasing the lead to 8-1.

Wyatt Sipple doubled home Andrew Toler with two away in the bottom of the sixth, then Sipple scored on a Brendan Carter single that cut the deficit down to 8-3.

The Blue Devils committed four errors in the seventh, allowing Rock Hill to send 10 batters to the plate. The end result was six runs on three hits and a comfortable 11-run cushion entering the finale.

The Blue and White went down in order in the home half of the frame, allowing the Redmen to secure a season sweep of the series. RHHS also posted a 5-1 decision in Pedro back on April 5.

Both teams produced seven hits apiece, with GAHS also accounting for five of the eight errors in the contest. Gallia Academy stranded 10 runners on base, while the guests left seven on the bags.

Landon Smith was the winning pitcher of record after allowing two earned runs, seven hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out seven. Toler took the loss after surrendering six runs (five earned), two hits and five walks over four frames while fanning four.

Faro paced the Blue Devils with two hits, with Sipple, Carter, McGuire, Toler and Cole Davis with a safety each.

Kadin France and Nick Blankenship paced the Redmen with two hits apiece, while Jake Blagg, Kaleb Kidd and Brayden Friend also chipped in a hit each.

Kidd drove in a game-high four RBIs, with France, Blankenship, Friend and Seth Nichols also knocking in a pair of runs. Blagg, Nichols, Smith, Logan Hankins and Jordan Griffith also scored two runs each in the triumph.

Gallia Academy was at Logan on Tuesday and returns to action Wednesday when it travels to Portsmouth for an OVC contest at 5 p.m.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

