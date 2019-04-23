Lady Tornadoes edged by Miller 17-16

HEMLOCK, Ohio — In a game with plenty of runs, it was the one that didn’t score that sealed the Lady Tornadoes’ fate.

The Southern softball team fell to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Miller by a 17-16 count on Monday in Perry County, with the Lady Tornadoes having a runner thrown out at the plate for the final out of the game.

Southern (5-11, 3-10 TVC Hocking) — which defeated MHS by a 14-4 count on April 4 in Racine — trailed 4-0 after one inning of play on Monday. The Lady Tornadoes were up 6-4 after the top of the second, however, combining four hits with two errors and a hit batter.

Miller was back up by two runs after the bottom of the second, and then plated four more runs in the bottom of the third, extending the lead to 12-6.

A two-out error brought two Lady Tornadoes around to score in the top of the fourth, and then a two-out Ally Shuler double cut Southern’s deficit to 12-9 by the midway point of the fifth inning.

The Lady Falcons got a run back in the home half of the fifth, but Southern rallied to within one after an RBI double by Avery King and a two-run single by Sydney Adams in the top of the sixth.

Miller scored four insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth, and headed into the finale with a 17-12 lead. A wild pitch and an error let two Lady Tornadoes score with no outs in the seventh, and then a one-out triple by King plated another run.

King scored on an error to bring SHS within one, and then Southern came up with three straight two-out singles. Miller, however, caught the potential tying run trying to score on the third of the singles, sealing the 17-16 win.

Abby Cummins took the pitching loss in a complete game for the guests, allowing 17 runs, 12 earned, on 17 hits and a walk, while striking out eight.

Agriest claimed the win in six innings of work for the Lady Falcons, striking out eight and giving up 16 runs, seven earned, on 15 hits and three hit batters. Eppley struck out two and allowed one hit in one inning of relief, earning her the save.

Caelin Seth led the Purple and Gold offensively, going 4-for-5 with a run scored. King was 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, three runs scored and two runs batted in, Shuler was 2-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, while Adams went 2-for-5 with two runs and three RBIs.

Cierra Whitesell doubled once, scored three times and drove in one run for SHS, Kassie Barton singled once, scored twice and picked up one RBI, while Baylee Grueser and Kayla Boyer both singled once and scored once, with Boyer earning an RBI. Cummins came up with a single in the setback, while Brooke Crisp scored a run.

Pacing the Lady Falcons at the plate, Joseph was 4-for-5 with a triple, a double, four runs scored and two runs batted in, and Agriest was 4-for-5 with a triple, a double, three runs scored and five RBIs. Chappeka was 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs in the win, Perani was 2-for-3 with a homer, three runs and three RBIs, while Spergin was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBIs.

Southern committed a quartet of errors and left eight runners on base, while Miller had nine errors and four runners stranded.

After a trip to South Gallia on Tuesday, Southern will be back on its home field against Belpre on Wednesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.