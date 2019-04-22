Raiders rally past NY, 4-3

BIDWELL, Ohio — Finally feeling at home.

The River Valley baseball team scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth and ultimately secured its first home win of the 2019 campaign on Monday night with a 4-3 decision over visiting Nelsonville-York in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest in Gallia County.

The Raiders (2-10, 2-7 TVC Ohio) had numerous offensive opportunities throughout four innings of being held scoreless, but the hosts overcame a 2-0 deficit in the fifth after sending eight batters to the plate — which resulted in four runs on two hits, two walks and an error.

Wyatt Halfhill led the frame off with a walk and eventually moved to third base on a one-out single by Dalton Mershon. Mershon stole second, then Blaine Cline delivered a double that plated both Halfhill and Mershon for a two-all affair.

Chase Kemper reached safely on a two-out error that allowed Cline to score the eventual game-winner. Kemper stole both second and third, then came home on a passed ball that completed the rally while turning a two-run deficit into a two-run cushion after five complete.

NYHS closed back to within a run in the sixth as Lewis hit a sacrifice fly to left that allowed Wiseman to come home for a 4-3 contest.

The Buckeyes took a 1-0 lead in the fourth as a four-base error allowed Flowers to both reach safely and score, then Robson scored on an error in the fifth to double the lead out to 2-0.

The Silver and Black had runners thrown out at home in the first inning and another pair were called out at third in the second and third frames. The hosts also left at least one runner stuck in scoring position in the first, fourth and fifth frames.

The Orange and Brown left runners at second in the first, sixth and seventh innings, plus had runners stranded at second and third in the second frame.

RVHS outhit the guests by a 7-5 overall margin and also committed three of the four errors in the game. Nelsonville-York stranded seven runners on base, while the hosts left six on the bags.

Chase Kemper was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run, five hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out six. Kasler took the loss after surrendering two earned runs, seven hits and four walks over six frames while fanning five.

Cline and Dalton Mershon paced the Raiders with two hits apiece, followed by Andrew Mershon, Zach Jones and Chase Caldwell with a safety apiece. Cline drove in a team-best two RBIs.

Chaffin led the Buckeyes with two hits, with Richards, Robson and Wiseman also accounting for a safety each.

The Raiders hosted Ironton Saint Joseph on Tuesday and return to action Wednesday when they welcome Athens for a TVC Ohio contest at 5 p.m.

