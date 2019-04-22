Wahama competes in Erickson Invite

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The Wahama track and field team took part in the Erickson Invitational hosted by Parkersburg South on Friday, with the Lady Falcons taking ninth, and the WHS boys coming in 11th.

Winfield won the girls team title with a score of 169.5, 75.5 ahead of the host Lady Patriots in second. Marietta was third with 74, followed by Warren with 69.5, Parkersburg with 56, and John Marshall with 48. Parkersburg Catholic took seventh with 24, Robert C. Byrd was eighth with 18, while Wahama was ninth with nine. Wirt County rounded out the 10-team field with five.

Leading the Lady Falcons, Abbie Lieving claimed third in the high jump by clearing 5-00. MacKenzie Barr cleared 7-6 and was sixth in the pole vault, while the relay team of Karli Stewart, Harley Roush, Mary Roush and Emma Tomlinson was fifth in the 4x800m with a time of 13:24.75.

Parkersburg and Warren were tied atop the boys standings with 114 apiece. Parkersburg South was third with 75, followed by Winfield with 70, Ravenswood with 55.5 and Marietta with 40.5. John Marshall was seventh at 25, Wirt County was eighth at 23, Robert C. Byrd took ninth at 21, Belpre claimed 10th with 18, while Wahama and Parkersburg Catholic scored one apiece to tie for 11th.

Josh Frye was the White Falcons’ top-finisher, placing sixth in the 400m dash with a time of 53.75.

Visit www.runwv.com for complete results of the 2019 Erickson Invitational.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.